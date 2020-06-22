Okanagan 4-H stock sale moooves online

Okanagan 4-H clubs are steering a new direction for their annual stock show and sale.

The 39th annual event has been stalled due to COVID-19, therefore the club is moving online.

Members from the Armstrong beef, High Country and Queest Mountain 4-H clubs will be selling their market steer projects online at team4hsales.com July 4-11. Hosted by Western Livestock Marketing and Team, the electronic market gives the youth the chance to show off their project and provide prime beef to buyers.

“In addition to getting top quality beef, you are also supporting a great 4-H program,” Armstrong club member Ally Radcliffe said. The 12-year-old raised a Galloway angus cross, named Bear, and the proceeds of the sale will go towards her purchase of next year’s steer in the fall as well as help cover her expenses this year.

“It has been a fun year with Bear and we learned so much together in my second year of 4-H,” said Radcliffe.

The steers will be weighed July 3 and bidding opens at 8 a.m. July 4.

