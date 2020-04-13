Okanagan assured, this too shall pass

Easter Monday might have you down, but history shows us that better days are on their way

It is Easter Monday and no matter how you might normally celebrate this holiday weekend, whatever your beliefs, rituals or plans most of us have had to find alternatives to long-standing traditions.

“Travel is at a standstill, we are not visiting family or friends, gatherings whether in a formal church setting or simply to hunt for those elusive Easter eggs have been paused for this moment in time,” said Glenn Mandziuk, presidents and CEO of the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association.

In many ways, however, Mandziuk reminds us that this is what Easter historically represents.

“Each one of us is sacrificing our own freedoms, giving up things we love and staying close to home in an effort to protect ourselves and importantly the lives of those around us.”

For some of us, that means missing out on family or church gatherings during Easter, for others it is staying inside and forgoing the colourful Vaisakhi Sikh festival.

While it may seem an impossible task at times, more than anyone can handle and we are all struggling under the weight of the burden; be it financial, mental, emotional or all of these, Mandziuk says history assures us that this too will end and soon there will be better days.

“It is going to be a long road to recovery but there will be much to celebrate when we see the results of our collective efforts.

“Take care of yourself and those around you and thank you from all of us for staying home, we look forward to welcoming visitors and guests back to our region and our businesses just as soon as it is possible.”

Okanagan assured, this too shall pass

