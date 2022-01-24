Okanagan boy hopes to walk again without assistance

GoFundMe campaign launched as Vernon youth undergoes testing in Vancouver for mysterious ailment

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched for Vernon’s Gauge Serhan, seven, who suddenly, without warning, lost his ability to walk without assistance earlier in January. (GoFundMe photo)

One day, young Gauge Serhan of Vernon is your typical seven-year-old kid, running, laughing, playing with buddies at Hillview Elementary School. Then he suddenly loses his ability to walk without assistance.

On Jan. 6, Serhan was admitted to Vernon Jubilee Hospital, and when things began to go worse for the young boy, he and his mom, Ashley Serhan, were flown to Vancouver for more testing at B.C. Children’s Hospital.

With the family thought to be in Vancouver for about a month, family friend Danyelle Deakin started a GoFundMe campaign to help with costs.

“Gauge will be having lots of tests around a possible bone nutrition defect which could be from his colon not absorbing nutrition,” Deakin wrote on the GoFundMe page.

On Sunday, Jan. 23, Serhan wrote on the page: “He’s doing really well with all the exams and the tests. He goes for another MRI on Monday, then is supposed to be getting a double scope and a muscle biopsy done this week.”

Serhan has a second son, 12, who stayed behind and is in the care of grandparents and a family friend.

As of Monday morning, Jan. 24, the campaign had raised $1,495 toward a goal of $2,000.

