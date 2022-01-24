A GoFundMe campaign has been launched for Vernon’s Gauge Serhan, seven, who suddenly, without warning, lost his ability to walk without assistance earlier in January. (GoFundMe photo)

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched for Vernon’s Gauge Serhan, seven, who suddenly, without warning, lost his ability to walk without assistance earlier in January. (GoFundMe photo)

Okanagan boy hopes to walk again without assistance

GoFundMe campaign launched as Vernon youth undergoes testing in Vancouver for mysterious ailment

One day, young Gauge Serhan of Vernon is your typical seven-year-old kid, running, laughing, playing with buddies at Hillview Elementary School. Then he suddenly loses his ability to walk without assistance.

On Jan. 6, Serhan was admitted to Vernon Jubilee Hospital, and when things began to go worse for the young boy, he and his mom, Ashley Serhan, were flown to Vancouver for more testing at B.C. Children’s Hospital.

With the family thought to be in Vancouver for about a month, family friend Danyelle Deakin started a GoFundMe campaign to help with costs.

“Gauge will be having lots of tests around a possible bone nutrition defect which could be from his colon not absorbing nutrition,” Deakin wrote on the GoFundMe page.

On Sunday, Jan. 23, Serhan wrote on the page: “He’s doing really well with all the exams and the tests. He goes for another MRI on Monday, then is supposed to be getting a double scope and a muscle biopsy done this week.”

Serhan has a second son, 12, who stayed behind and is in the care of grandparents and a family friend.

As of Monday morning, Jan. 24, the campaign had raised $1,495 toward a goal of $2,000.

READ MORE: Friends,family rally support for young Armstrong woman

READ MORE: Multiple B.C. cities top GoFundMe’s most giving list

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

fundraising

Previous story
B.C. Hockey Hall of Fame going the extra mile to honour province’s history

Just Posted

Penticton Vees’ Luc Wilson completed his three-point night, adding a goal on the powerplay to extend the Vees lead to 5-3 in the third in home ice hockey action against the Victoria Grizzlies in a game in November, 2021. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
QUIZ: How much do you know about hockey?

Choosing Hope, by Revelstoke artist Kyle Thornley. (Castlegar Sculpturewalk)
Revelstoke artist wins award for sculpture in Castlegar

Ukrainian Choir, under the direction of Willie Cwikula, 1940. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 4949)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Jan. 20

The Scoop for the week of Jan. 13-21. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
The Scoop: News that made headlines this week