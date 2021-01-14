(Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs)

(Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs)

Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs need support for downtown youth centre

The organization is thanking the community for its continued support

The Okanagan Boys and Girls Club (BGC) is reaching out to thank the community for its support throughout a difficult year.

The non-profit’s community engagement coordinator Richelle Leckey said despite the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, various companies, businesses and individuals still donated to help keep the doors open and services going.

“We have obviously had our challenges with the pandemic as has everybody, and it’s so gratifying to see those people come together to make a difference even when it might be a bit of a challenge for them,” she said.

The pandemic forced BGC to cancel their fundraising events, which meant relying more heavily on groups, businesses and individuals coming to them instead of the other way around.

She said they’ve had to move many of their in-person services online, but the Downtown Youth Centre in Kelowna, which offers temporary shelter for youth, is still open and young people are using it.

“Our shelter is for youth in the event they find themselves in a homelessness situation, although our goal is to do a lot of prevention and diversion work around homelessness,” she said.

“This means we hope not to fill the shelter up, that we’re actually moving kids into a safe place where someone can care for them and help them get in the right direction.”

Leckey also wanted to ask the community to keep the BGC in mind, especially since events are still on hold for the time being as gathering restrictions remain in place.

“Even though the (season of) giving has happened, we’re still in need throughout the year,” she said.

“In order for us to continue to offer the programs and service that children, youth and families need in the Okanagan, we do need the support ongoing.”

For more information BGC’s virtual services, as well as to donate, visit their website.

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
