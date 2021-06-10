Mamas for Mamas received $12,500 from Kelowna Hyundai's Operation 150 fundraiser. (Kelowna Hyundai/Contributed)

Okanagan car dealership raises $12k for national charity

Kelowna Hyundai’s Operation 150 benefitted Kelowna-based Mamas for Mamas this year

For the last eight years, Kot Auto Group/Kelowna Hyundai has raised funds for charities every May.

This year, Kelowna Hyundai’s Operation 150 was dedicated to Kelowna-based national charity Mamas for Mamas.

The goal of Operation 150 is to sell 150 vehicles in 30 days to raise $15,000. The dealership said its entire stock is marked down to help reach the target.

This year, the dealership only sold 125 vehicles but still raised a substantial $12,500.

In 2020, Kelowna Hyundai chose to donate to the Central Okanagan Food Bank, but employees voted and chose Mamas for Mamas this year.

“Having the employees at Kelowna Hyundai make the decision about what cause to donate to truly allows them to be part of making a difference in their community. It is our privilege to give back and we hope to inspire our team to do so, even outside of the office,” Kelowna Hyundai president John Kot said.

Mamas for Mamas has said the donation will go towards their Indigenous Support Program, which has two streams designed for children and a resource program for Indigenous mothers and families that can help them overcome poverty-related issues.

Mamas’ Indigenous Support Program helps people access affordable housing, culturally appropriate counselling, family court advocates and support with items such as clothing and shoes.

“Thank you doesn’t quite express how we feel right now, knowing we can say yes to so many more Indigenous families needing a hand up because of your support,” Mamas said in a social media post.

“So much love to the Kot Auto Group and the whole team at Kelowna Hyundai for being the change we need in this world.”

READ MORE: City of Kelowna encouraging residents to reduce water consumption

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fundraiser

Previous story
Revelstoke student receives Muth Memorial Scholarship
Next story
VIDEO: Community offers surprise send off to Sicamous arena manager Wayne March

Just Posted

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) is launching an online survey for residents of Electoral Areas B, D and F in regards to housing issues. (Black Press Files)
Housing survey launched for select Columbia Shuswap Regional District electoral areas

Survey asks questions about affordability, accountability and accessibility

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison. Photo courtesy Conservative Party of Canada
COLUMN: Conservatives call on Liberals to withdraw internet bill

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison writes about Bill C-10

Revelstoke’s Emjai Deschamps is one of four students in the Columbia Basin to receive the Muth Memorial Scholarship this year. (Contributed)
Revelstoke student receives Muth Memorial Scholarship

The award is administered by the Columbia Basin Trust

Revelstoke City Council is asking staff to include a cap on the number of short term rental licenses available in upcoming proposed bylaw amendments. (Jocelyn Doll - Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke proposing cap on vacation rentals

If approved only 300 licenses would be available

A double rainbow over Revelstoke. (Photo by Tj Balon)
Tell the Revelstoke Review how it’s doing

We want to hear from our readers

t
How to tell if a call from ‘CRA’ is legitimate or a scam

Expert says it’s important to verify you really are dealing with the CRA before you give out any info

John Anjo, founder/ director of Dwelltech, poses in front of his newest creation. The YOCTO is a 72 square foot tiny home with all the fixings. (Ronan O’Doherty/ The News)
VIDEO: Maple Ridge company builds remarkably tiny home

Dwelltech founder constructs 72 square foot home as passion project

Chilliwack’s Matt Johnson was strapped into a straight jacket and hung by his ankles upside down, and had less than two minutes to free himself before two spinning saw blades fell. (America’s Got Talent video)
VIDEO: Chilliwack escape artist Matt Johnson dazzles judges on America’s Got Talent

Johnson brought a packed auditorium to its feet with a death-defying stunt

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Malindi Elmore. (Malindi Elmore/Instagram)
Kelowna runner goes for the gold at the Olympics, 17 years after her first try

Malindi Elmore will run for Team Canada at the summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan

Three women — Meagan Louis, Carol Laboucan and one who asked to remain anonymous — stood at the top of the Kelowna Law Courts’ steps on June 10, condemning Curtis Sagmoen and violence against women. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
PHOTOS: 3 women protest Curtis Sagmoen during Kelowna court appearance

‘We are here to stand for all the missing and murdered’

People line up to get their COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
National expert group raises concern about provincial COVID-19 reopening plans

Delta variant feeds Zero Covid Canada’s letter of concern to premiers from B.C. to Quebec

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry answers questions during a press conference, March 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. hospitalization from COVID-19 declining, 54 in intensive care

153 new cases confirmed Thursday, four additional deaths

In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York’s Times Square. Facebook was right to remove the profile of a man accused of killing four members of a Muslim family, experts say, but social media companies need to do more to fight hate on their planforms.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Richard Drew
Experts say removing alleged London attacker’s social media profile was right move

Facebook says its policy is to delete content that praises killers or horrific acts

Most Read