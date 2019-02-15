OC Residential Insulator students pictured with the five dog houses they built which are being donated to the Vernon SPCA. (Photo contributed)

Okanagan college students build insulated doghouses for Vernon SPCA

The five doghouses were built as a part of the hands-on training for students in the Residential Insulator program.

Students at Okanagan College’s Vernon campus are helping dogs stay warm in the winter weather with a donation of insulated doghouses to the local SCPA.

Five large breed dogs adopted from the Vernon SPCA in the coming days will have the option of receiving one of the doghouses, ensuring they have a warm welcome in their new homes. The doghouses were built and insulated as a part of the hands-on training students are gaining in the Residential Insulator program.

Related: BC SPCA has new plan to decrease the number of animals in its care

Related: BC SPCA wants your help for Treat Week

The program, which piloted last year and is now in its second cohort, provides students with specialized training in the increasingly technical building science surrounding residential insulation. Five teams of students each built and insulated a doghouse as a part of their training.

“We were looking for an alternate project for our program and loved the idea of building and insulating doghouses that would be comfortable for dogs as they are adopted into their new homes,” said instructor Luke Egely. “The students had a chance to bring their creativity to their projects and contribute to the community.”

An SPCA staff member and one of their adoptable dogs, Hawkin, were on-site at the College recently to check out the completed doghouses and meet the students who built them.

“We are very excited to be able to offer extra care items to people who are adopting a dog. It’s a great incentive for anyone who might not already own all of the supplies they need to provide shelter for an outdoor dog,” said Chelsea Taylor, branch manager of the Vernon and District SPCA.

The program provides tuition-free training for eligible applicants with funding from the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction.

Anyone interested in adopting an animal can visit the SPCA website for a current listing of animals in care, see photos and read more about them.

Related: Cat hoarder surrenders 30 more cats to BC SPCA

Related: Elderly dog ‘Ernie’ on the mend after ingesting THC, cocaine

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Valentine’s Day serenade
Next story
Domestic, feral cats implicated in steep decline of songbirds

Just Posted

Source of Turtle Creek contamination identified

Revelstoke Mountain Resort made the repairs immediately

Highways, weather, avalanche conditons for Revelstoke area today

Information for if you plan to head outside today

Alleged robbery turned kidnapping prompted Kelowna police presence

RCMP allege it was a targeted crime believed to be linked to the drug trade

Three Revelstoke athletes competing in Canada Winter Games

Three Revelstoke athletes will be competing in the Canada Winter Games in… Continue reading

Letter to the editor: Tim Palmer column

Editor-Revelstoke Review, I’m curious how Tim Palmer seems to have some status… Continue reading

Okanagan kids head to Anaheim with coach Scott Niedermayer

Penticton players are attending Scott Niedermayer’s sweater retirement ceremony

‘The whole door was gone’ witness recounts alleged kidnapping at Kelowna apartment

Patricia Sawadsky looked outside to see numerous police vehicles surrounding her apartment

Trump officially declares national emergency to build border wall

President plans to siphon billions from federal military construction and counterdrug efforts

Snow turns to slush, rain as it warms up across B.C.’s south coast

Some areas are already covered by more than half a metre of snow following three separate storms

Father to be charged with first-degree murder in Amber Alert case

11-year-old Riya Rajkumar was found dead in her father’s home in Brampton, Ontario

Fentanyl, cocaine, body armour seized in Okanagan suspected ‘dial a dope’ arrests

Five people suspected of being involved in a dial a dope operation arrested

St. Paul’s Hospital replacement slated to open in Vancouver in 2026

Announced many times, but this time there’s money, Adrian Dix says

Fourteen ‘dream’ homes ordered evacuated as sinkholes open in Sechelt

Sinkholes throughout the subdivision have prompted the District of Sechelt to issue evacuation orders

Strangers chip in to provide support for homeless in Shuswap

Helping one person provides ripple effect many years later

Most Read