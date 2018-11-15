Okanagan community rallies around injured dog

Maizie, a Bernese Mountain Dog, was hit by a truck in Kelowna last week

Puppy dog eyes are hard to say no to, especially when they are filled with pain and tears.

Maizie, an eight-and-a-half-month-old Bernese Mountain Dog, was recently hit by a truck and needs surgery that is set to cost thousands of dollars.

However, the generous Kelowna community couldn’t say no to the fluffy gal when a GoFundMe was set up for Maizie’s family asking for donations.

The dog’s surgery is expected to cost more than $16,000 and the donation page, set up by a family friend, is looking for $10,000.

Surgery is needed to repair the pup’s limbs and fractures, including her pelvis.

According to the GoFundMe page, Maizie will need a series of rehab treatments to get her back to the energetic and playful dog she used to be.

Her owners are active members of the Bernese Mountain Dog community, a group that gets together with their dogs for hikes and to share common questions and concerns about the breed. The community is rallying behind the dog and her family, sharing words of encouragement online.

On the road to recovery, Maizie has started laser therapy but is very anxious after the incident, but she isn’t alone, as she has her big brother Moose by her side.

“Maizie is having a hard time adjusting right now,” said the dog’s owner Michelle Goodwin online. “She had the shakes almost all night and was up panting half the time. Which meant we were up half the night she’s still eating like a champ and taking her meds (sic) easily. Hopefully she will begin to relax some more today without giving her a sedative.”

So far, more than $7,000 has been raised to support Maizie. Click here to donate.

