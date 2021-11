Emilio and Olivia Vardabasso were married Nov. 11, 1956, in Italy. (Contributed) The Vardabassos celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary today, Nov. 11. (Contributed)

It’s easy to remember. A Remembrance Day anniversary.

Vernon couple Emilio and Olivia Vardabasso were married Nov. 11, 1956, in Trieste, Italy.

And now they are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary.

Daughter Marisa Vardabasso was eager to share the news of what is traditionally a blue sapphire anniversary.

