A field of 68 golfers had a blast taking part in the 2018 Vernon Lions Club golf tournament at the Vernon Golf and Country Club. The event raises funds for Camp Winfield. (Morning Star - file photo)

Okanagan Lions Club hosts Camp Winfield fundraiser

Third annual Vernon Lions Club golf event raises money to send kids to Camp Winfield

Plans are underway for one of the area’s first fundraising golf tournaments of the new season.

The third annual Lions Club Golf Touranment for Camp Winfield will be held Saturday, May 25, at the Vernon Golf and Country Club with a 1 p.m. shotgun start.

“This tournament raises money to help send disabled children who may otherwise not be able to afford it to beautiful Camp Winfield in Lake Country,” said event spokesperson Michele Materi-Baker. “This camp is designed to ensure disabled children can have fun without limitations.”

Last year’s tournament drew a field of almost 70 golfers and raised close to $10,000.

The event is looking for golfers, sponsors and donations.

The tournament is $125 per golfer or $500 per foursome (preferred), which includes golf, prizes and dinner.

Gold sponsorship is a minimum $500 which includes hole sponsorship and recognition via social media, print and at the event. Silver sponsorship is a minimum $250 which includes recognition via social media, print and at the event. Bronze sponsorship is a minimum $100 which comes with recognition at the tournament.

“There will be an opportunity to buy tickets to attend dinner,” said Materi-Baker. “There will also be a live and silent auction after the dinner.”

Golfers can register for the tournament by filling out the form at www.vernonlionsclub.ca. Sponsorship inquiries and replies can also be sent to the same website.

For further information on the tournament or sponsorships, contact Materi-Baker at michelemateri@gmail.com.


