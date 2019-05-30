Steve Skultety had added a trailer to his scooter to give people with mobility challenges rides on the rail trail, for free. (Jennifer Blake - Morning Star)

Okanagan man makes rail trail accessible

Steve Skultety gives rides to people who can’t walk or bicycle, free of charge

Many people want to enjoy the rail trail and it’s scenery, but don’t have the mobility needed to ride a bicycle or walk long distances.

Steve Skultety wanted to make the rail trail experience more accessible, so he built and attached a trailer to his scooter so he could give people rides on the rail trail.

“The aim of this endeavour of mine is to provide an opportunity for those people that do not have the physical ability to walk or ride a bike,” said Skultety.

The Vernon man said that the scooter ride makes it so many people with limited mobility can even join their sons or daughters on their bicycle outings and chat with them, something they couldn’t have done otherwise.

Twenty years ago, Skultety suffered a stroke which disabled his left arm and leg. Intense rehab helped Skultety to recover, but it still gave him a new perspective.

“It gave me an inside knowledge about what a disabled person is coping with, or those that no longer have the strength to do things that more abled people do,” said Skultety.

Then 11 years ago, Skultety was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. After a risky surgery, he was told he had about 10 more years to live.

This Labor Day will mark 10 years since that surgery.

“Whatever time I have left, I’ll do my best to help others to enjoy things while they can,” said Skultety.

Taking a ride from Skultety will cost you a total of $0.

With a sunny Father’s Day coming up, Skultety recommends arranging a ride with him as a cost-free outing for you and your father.

“I would love to see if we could find someone to go on Father’s Day, willing to walk or ride a bike beside us for the outing,” said Skultety

If you would like to arrange a scooter ride for you or a loved one with limited mobility, contact Skultety at skultetys.81@gmail.com.

Related: Wheelchair boxing demo prompts B.C. g

ym to take a jab at national movement

Related: Okanagan Rail Trail a popular place

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan student golden at national web competition

Just Posted

Revelstoke’s Jones Distilling lands eight SIP Awards

Jones Distilling, which distributes its products in Revelstoke and the Okanagan, has… Continue reading

Daring Greatly playing Revelstoke this weekend

The band will be a River City Pub Friday and Saturday night

Paddleboarder cleaning up Okanagan lakes gifted new board

Aaron Nasipayko has been cleaning up local lakes since early April; he recently reached the 25 per cent marker

Potential thunderstorms this evening in Revelstoke

Roads and weather conditions

Revelstoke City Council votes to accept building inspections from out-of-house professionals

An amendment to the building bylaw will allow developers to hire their own building inspectors

VIDEO: NBA calls Raptors about Drake’s courtside antics

Toronto rapper stands up, yells, walks onto the court during timeouts, rubs coach’s shoulders

Raptors beat Warriors 118-109 in Game 1 of NBA Finals

Siakam leads way for Toronto with 32 points

B.C. minimum wage to hit $13.85 on June 1

Minimum wage will reach $15.20 by 2021, NDP say

Probe launched after pipeline protestor knocked down by police at Liberal fundraiser

Video shows elderly woman knocked down by police

B.C. drug courier gets 5.5 years in prison for delivering $350K in fentanyl, cocaine

Pedro Dwayne Kematch, 35, was sentenced on Thursday in B.C. Supreme Court

Missing Chilliwack man thought to be in Shuswap

Police want help finding 55-year-old who may have travelled to Salmon Arm

Horgan rejects offer to replace B.C. legislature speaker Darryl Plecas

B.C. Liberals describe his accusations of security corruption

Okanagan teacher aims to “inspire kindness” through documentary

If successful in their quest for funding, the documentary will showcase four Vernon widows; voting ends Friday, May 31

Calling all Okanagan filmmakers: have your production screen in front of thousands

The Reel Peach Festival takes place during the Penticton Peach Festival

Most Read