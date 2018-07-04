Okanagan maps make it easier to buy local

An interactive map is making it easier for Okanagan residents to support their local farmers.

Buy Local BC recently announced the arrival of the sixth annual 2018 Buy Local! Buy Fresh! Okanagan Map and the third annual 2018 Buy Local! Buy Fresh! Thompson Shuswap Map. This year’s campaign includes more than 125 listings including 77 farms across the two new editions of your year-round map and guide to local food, according to a Buy Local news release.

The Thompson Shuswap map showcases 50 participants from Kamloops to Salmon Arm, east to Sicamous, west to Ashcroft and Lillooet, and north to Clearwater. The latest Okanagan map features more than 75 participants between Osoyoos, the Similkameen Valley, north to Armstrong. Together, these maps present some of our region’s finest locally produced food and drinks, along with great events, services, and ideas for visiting or touring many of the producers and farms, the release said.

The 2018 Okanagan map officially launched at Vernon Farmers’ Market June 28. The 2018 Thompson Shuswap map launched June 30 at Salmon Arm and Shuswap area markets starting in Sorrento Village Farmers’ Market. Free copies of the maps are also available at most visitor centres and hotels, and at many participating businesses throughout the Okanagan Valley, the Thompson Valleys, and the Shuswap.

“This year was our earliest campaign opening yet, and we’re very happy to have the new maps out for the start of summer. We’ll be looking forward to going out again through the season for more market visits and events,” said Buy Local BC founder and coordinator Shayne Wright.

For more information, locations to pick up printed maps, and to view the online listings, visit buylocalbc.org.

edit@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.