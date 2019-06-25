Twitter

Okanagan RCMP serve up slices and support for Special Olympics B.C.

Last years inaugural campaign raised more than $12,000

Both the Kelowna and West Kelowna RCMP detachments will be teaming up to support Special Olympics BC during the Cops, Pop, and Pizza campaign this Thursday on June 27.

The campaign will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Boston Pizza’s Kelowna Dilworth restaurant and West Kelowna restaurant.

RCMP officers and Special Olympics BC athletes will be serving up a storm and collecting donations to fund programs for individuals with intellectual learning disabilities.

“We are proud to help these athletes pursue their dreams, gain self-confidence, and lead healthy lives,” said James Kawalecki, Boston Pizza senior director of regional marketing.

READ MORE: KidSport tourney ensures Okanagan kids can play

More than 20 Boston Pizza restaurants around the province will be taking part in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics BC event.

Other participating law enforcement agencies include the Abbotsford, Delta, New Westminster, Port Moody, Vancouver and West Vancouver police departments. RCMP detachments throughout British Columbia, BC Corrections, B.C. Sheriff Services, and the Metro Vancouver Transit Police will also be taking part in the event.

READ MORE: Kelowna releases road closures, events and schedule for Canada Day

For a complete list of Boston Pizza restaurants participating in Cops, Pops, and Pizza, please visit specialolympics.bc.ca/letr.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
North Okanagan student relearns how to take steps forward

Just Posted

Revelstoke resident receives award for dedication to community

Jane McNab has volunteered in Revelstoke over 20 years

The Carbons playing Revelstoke Summer Street Fest opening night

The Revelstoke Pipe Band will start the performance off at 6:30 p.m.

CSISS hosting workshop for professionals

Learn techniques for recording and reporting invasive plants using the Invasive Alien Plant Program

Revelstoke roads and weather: high 23 degrees today

There are three active fires in southeastern B.C.

Letter to the editor: Thank you Revelstoke!

Daring Greatly thanks community for their welcome

VIDEO: Killer whale steals fisherman’s catch off North Coast

Fishing duel results in eager orca snagging salmon in Prince Rupert

Car window smashed with a bike in Kelowna

A staffer working in the area on the incident says vandalism is a reoccurring problem

More than naming a week is needed to tackle problem of second-hand smoke in B.C.

Langley mom who campaigned for tougher anti-smoking laws applauds gesture but wants more

Kelowna Mayor’s walking tour of Rutland cancelled

Growing issues surrounding supportive housing leads to rescheduled meeting with concerned resident

Hergott: Moral obligations and your will

Lawyer Paul Hergott discusses wills and moral obligation

Shots fired at metal sign in Central Okanagan

A road sign was shot at and damaged, but nobody was hurt

Okanagan marathoner bests former Canucks at Vancouver race

Vik Bains raced Daniel and Henrik Sedin and finished just ahead at the 2019 Scotiabank Half Marathon

Rain delays repair of Shuswap road damaged in mudslide

Seymour Arm forest service road not expected to reopen until early next week

Okanagan RCMP net traffickers in undercover op

The Kelowna RCMP reported dozens of arrests in the investigation

Most Read