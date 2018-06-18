Tanya Tressel is leading the fundraising charge for the B.C> SPCA Lock-In for Love South Okanagan event with over $1,900 raised so far. The event takes place in Penticton on June 19, Kelowna June 21 and Vernon on June 22. Photo courtesy of the SPCA

Okanagan residents getting locked up for B.C. SPCA

SPCA events taking place around the Okanagan raises funds for abused and homeless animals

They would do anything for love – including going behind bars.

Local celebrities and community leaders will get locked into dog kennels at the SPCA to raise funds for abused and homeless animals this month.

“Lock-In for Love is a fun event that raises urgently needed funds for our community’s most vulnerable animals,” says Tess Repenning, B.C. SPCA manager of community fundraising. “Participants share kennel space with some cuddly SPCA canines while raising enough money to be let out. Last year, more than $20,000 was raised in a matter of hours, all for abused, neglected, homeless, injured and sick animals in the province, thanks to some superstar participants.”

This year, Lock-In for Love locations in the Okanagan region include:

Kelowna – June 21

South Okanagan (Penticton) – June 19

Vernon – June 22

For full details about local participants and to help your favourite fundraiser reach his or her goal, please visit spca.bc.ca/lockin.

