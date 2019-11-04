The Okanagan Science Centre offers free admission on International Science Centre & Science Museum Day Saturday, Nov. 9. (Submitted Photo)

Okanagan Science Centre celebrates with free admission

BBQ fundraiser planned for International Science Centre Day

The Okanagan Science Centre has a simple mission: “We make science fun for everyone.” In order to reach everyone in the community, the Centre will be offering free admission on International Science Centre & Science Museum Day Saturday, Nov. 9.

The Science Centre will be open from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., welcoming aspiring scientists of all ages. Visitors can touch and play with almost everything in the entire building. Traverse along the climbing wall, create a marble fast-track, and learn about the science of sound—while making much more noise than allowed at home. Guests can also build a Keva Block tower, fiddle with fixtures on the busy board, and visit with the critters. Throughout the day the Van de Graaff generator will be running, interspersed with assorted science demonstrators.

This is a great opportunity for first-time visitors to check out what there is to offer at the Science Centre, and it’s also a great opportunity to pay-it-forward in the community. The Science Centre is hosting a barbecue fundraiser on this day, with all proceeds going towards purchasing annual memberships for families who may not be able to afford it. The Okanagan Science Centre proudly partners with the Salvation Army for this annual initiative, and hopes to make 2019 another successful year.

If anyone is interested in donating to this cause, we encourage you to visit the Okanagan Science Centre on Nov. 9 for a self-guided tour of the facilities and BBQ lunch, or drop by anytime during open hours to make a donation at the front desk,” said Jim Swingle, executive director. “You can also donate online anytime at www.okscience.ca.”

The Okanagan Science Centre is a registered charitable organization, located at 2704 Highway 6, beside Polson Park and open Tuesday to Friday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

READ MORE: Okanagan Science Centre founder fondly remembered

READ MORE: Vernon artist brightens up the landscape

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Summerland’s Sharing Stand takes in more than 2,700 kilograms of produce
Next story
PET OF THE WEEK: Bannock and Poutine are large dogs in search of homes

Just Posted

Why should you walk your dog on a leash?

Revelstoke dog trainer weighs in on the conversation

PHOTOS: Revelstoke celebrates business excellence

And the winners are…

Fog and winter road conditions on Highway 1 this morning

Revelstoke roads and weather

Did you remember to “fall back?”

We said goodbye to Daylight Saving Time at 2 a.m. Sunday; now on Daylight Standard Time

Revelstoke school starts ‘buy-back’ program for vapes

Over 45 vapes have been bought and exchanged for cafeteria credit

Happy 50th: ‘Sesame Street’ characters talk favourite celebrity guests

It includes everyone from Whoopi to Janelle

Stolen vehicle crashes into Kamloops home

The incident happened early Monday morning

PET OF THE WEEK: Bannock and Poutine are large dogs in search of homes

Well-mannered dogs at Critteraid in Summerland will need large yards

Mexican citizen pleads guilty to smuggling meth into Canada

Armando Esparza-Ochoa was caught trying to smuggle meth into Canada near Osoyoos in September 2018

Fungi fascination blooms in Okanagan

Victoria artist’s mushroom art on display at Caetani Centre

Summerland’s Sharing Stand takes in more than 2,700 kilograms of produce

Activity at weekly stand shows 49 per cent increase from 2018 figures

Elizabeth May resigns as Green party leader

Deputy party leader Jo-Ann Roberts steps into top role

Okanagan Science Centre celebrates with free admission

BBQ fundraiser planned for International Science Centre Day

With carbon monoxide, it doesn’t take a lot to be deadly

Nov. 1-7 is Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week in B.C.

Most Read