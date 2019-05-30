Aidan Eglin builds a website during the Skills Canada competition in Halifax Wednesday. (SD83 photo)

Okanagan student logs on to national web competition

Armstrong student at Skills Canada in Halifax

An Armstrong student’s skills are up to the test, against Canada’s best.

“All of us at SD83 are wishing good luck to Aidan Eglin! Aidan, a Grade 11 student at Pleasant Valley Secondary School, is competing (May 28) and (May 29) in the technology division at Skills Canada in Halifax,” the North Okanagan-Shuswap School District reports.

See: Armstrong student shows skill at provincial competition

The Skills Canada National Competition (SCNC) is the only national, multi-trade and technology competition for students and apprentices in the country. Each year, more than 550 competitors from all regions of Canada come to Skills Canada to participate in over 40 skilled trade and technology competitions. Typically those competing have advanced through regional and provincial championships.

“Aidan won gold in the website development competition at the provincial level in April. Now, as a member of team B.C., he is competing at the national level against other website development provincial winners!” the district states.

See alos: Vernon Tri Monsters primed for Summer Games

In Halifax the competitors have been given the task is to build a website for a Maritime Seafood Restaurant.

Teacher Phil Lepine, who is in Halifax with Eglin, says the competition included six hours on the “front end” website development. Wednesday was another five hours of competition and it is the “back end” or server development.

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rise project lifts Okanagan college trades students

Just Posted

Potential thunderstorms this evening in Revelstoke

Roads and weather conditions

Revelstoke City Council votes to accept building inspections from out-of-house professionals

An amendment to the building bylaw will allow developers to hire their own building inspectors

Handgun mail-order arrest has Okanagan tie

RCMP in Armstrong and North Vancouver collaborate on case which leads to arrest

ICBC road safety speaker coming to Revelstoke

He will be speaking about choices and consequences to the high school students

Smoky haze over Okanagan-Shuswap from Alberta wildfire

Smoke expected to roll out as cooler temperatures move in

Toronto Raptors finals ticket prices skyrocket to $60K

This is the first time Canada has made it to the NBA finals

B.C.-wide port lockout lifted as union, employer sign tentative deal

Deal still pending ratification by union members

Update: No-contact order for accused Okanagan killer adjourned

John Brittain, a former engineer with the City of Penticton, appeared in Penticton provincial court

Sister of man accused in South Surrey torched-SUV killing makes court appearance

Inderdeep Kaur Deo appeared before Surrey judge by video

Okanagan FC drop first two games of season, confident in bounce back

OKFC is back in Pacific Coast Soccer League action in Victoria this weekend

Trudeau warns internet regulation could be used to repress citizens, free speech

He argued that he’s found the tech sector to be receptive to self-regulation

Port workers locked out province wide, but Prince Rupert port remains operational

Container terminal operators DP World have so far chosen not to enforce the lockout notice

Okanagan student logs on to national web competition

Armstrong student at Skills Canada in Halifax

B.C. minimum wage to hit $13.85 on June 1

Minimum wage will reach $15.20 by 2021, NDP say

Most Read