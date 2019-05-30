Okanagan teacher aims to “inspire kindness” through documentary

If successful in their quest for funding, the documentary will showcase four Vernon widows; voting ends Friday, May 31

Melissa Jacobs (right) will also be featured in the documentary; she lost her husband Travis (right), four years ago. (Contributed)

Coldstream teacher Melissa Jacobs is part of a group of local professionals who began working to “inspire kindness.”

The group is hoping to produce a personal documentary project, titled Widows Who Inspire, that will showcase the stories of four widows from Vernon. The film has been shortlisted as one of 379 projects in contention for Telus Storyhive funding.

According to Jacobs, of those finalists, 30 will be be awarded the $50,000 grants ­– with 15 of the winners selected by a Telus jury and the other 15 determined via a four-day online vote that ends on May 31.

“Three [including Jacobs, the director/writer] live in Vernon and district, the fourth is originally from Vernon but after losing her husband, she moved to White Rock to be closer to family,” wrote Jacobs in an email to The Morning Star.

“The film will showcase their everyday acts of kindness and bravery, that will include sit-down interviews to give each widow an opportunity share their story.”

As in the title of the director’s company, Inspire Kindness Productions, Jacobs said she wants to “inspire kindness” in her community and beyond and help people to see that “with a positive attitude, a place of darkness can be turned in to a light,” — and that is what she plans to do if successful in winning the funding for this documentary.

To learn more about the documentary and the inspiration behind it, visit torontofilmschool.ca.

Visit https://www.storyhive.com/project/show/id/4896 to cast your vote by Friday, May 31.

