Okanagan volunteer wants to comfort, encourage Kelowna’s homeless

George Pierce is a volunteer at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission and the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission provides services to those who need it in the downtown core, but those services wouldn’t be possible without the help of volunteers.

George Pierce is one such volunteer, coming in every morning and night to wash dishes after breakfast and dinner have been served to residents experiencing homelessness.

Sonja Menyes, the gospel mission’s volunteer manager, said Pierce started volunteering his time out of the blue many years ago, for which they were grateful. She said he was consistent and came in every day to help out and talk to whoever came to the gospel mission.

Pierce was originally from Slave Lake, Alta., but moved to Kelowna in 1977 and worked various jobs, from landscaping and orchard work to hairdressing. He said he wanted to volunteer to teach himself a new perspective. But he’s been volunteering for so long he can’t quite remember when he started.

“I don’t recall, but I know I’ve been here a long time,” he said. “I like working with the homeless because I was homeless myself in Vancouver, so I talk to the down and out people who are having a hard time, who are lost and lonely. I try to encourage them.”

When he isn’t at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission, he volunteers at the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society.

Menyes said George’s main driver is his desire to help.

“He’s lovely, and he wants to be there for others. We’re grateful to have him and others who give their time to the mission.”

If you know someone who is giving back to the community, email us and let us know!

READ MORE: Journey Home launches new tool to end homelessness in Kelowna

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Homelessness

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Stray Okanagan cat suffers extreme malnutrition

Just Posted

Armstrong team slides away with biggest trophy at 68th annual bonspiel

Revelstoke teams won the other two divisions at the curling club event

Slippery driving conditions near Revelstoke

Rain is expected

Semi trailer crash on Trans-Canada Highway east of Revelstoke

No road closures have been announced by DriveBC

Revelstoke Skate Club hosting regional competition next fall

The club is already preparing for the November 2020 competition

Grizzlies up two in KIJHL playoffs with game three tonight

They play in Kamloops March 2

Trudeau urges patience as Wet’suwet’en mull over proposed land and title deal

Pipeline dispute has meant difficult times for many Canadians over the past few weeks, Trudeau says

Police quiet on probe into suspicious Vernon motel death

RCMP officer says on-site investigation will ‘hopefully’ be concluding by Tuesday night

Amid COVID-19 panic, B.C. psychologist urges shoppers to not clear out grocery stores

Urgency, scarcity and anxiety are spurring shoppers to overbuy

Penticton Crime Stoppers seek information on ‘C the moon’ graffiti

The tag “C the Moon” has frequently been spotted around town in recent days.

Salmon Arm RCMP arrest man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Police say warrant for arrest related to parole violations.

Tensions rise as U.S. death toll from coronavirus reaches 9

All of the deaths have occurred in Washington state and most were residents of a nursing home

Okanagan volunteer wants to comfort, encourage Kelowna’s homeless

George Pierce is a volunteer at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission and the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society

Human trials underway after B.C. researchers test new ‘superbug-killing compound’

Brinkman Lab team in Burnaby tested the new drug after discovery at University of Cincinnati

VIDEO: Fireworks battle captured on security camera at Salmon Arm car wash

Ongoing suspicious activity prompts business owner to reduce hours

Most Read