Okanagan winery gets global recognition

Mission Hill is being recognized as having one of the top vineyard designs in the world.

An architectural wonder sits right in the Okanagan’s backyard according to a U.S. magazine.

Mission Hill Winery in West Kelowna is being rated fifth out of 19 best vineyard designs in the world, after Architecture + Design took a look at some of the most beautifully designed wineries around the globe.

Tom Kundig of Olson Kundig designed Mission Hill Winery’s 120,000-square-foot hilltop complex.

“The dramatic buildings are clad in board-formed concrete and surround a central courtyard, which features an 85-foot-tall bell tower with bells by the foundry that cast the bells of St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York and the Sacré Coeur in Paris,” states the magazine.

Also on site is the Wine Education Centre that displays a Marc Chagall tapestry and houses a small theater.

Mission Hill Winery is the only Canadian winery to make the list, other note worthy vineyards reside in such places as California, Italy or Portugal.

