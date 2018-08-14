Okanagan winery gets global recognition

Mission Hill is being recognized as having one of the top vineyard designs in the world.

An architectural wonder sits right in the Okanagan’s backyard according to a U.S. magazine.

Mission Hill Winery in West Kelowna is being rated fifth out of 19 best vineyard designs in the world, after Architecture + Design took a look at some of the most beautifully designed wineries around the globe.

Tom Kundig of Olson Kundig designed Mission Hill Winery’s 120,000-square-foot hilltop complex.

“The dramatic buildings are clad in board-formed concrete and surround a central courtyard, which features an 85-foot-tall bell tower with bells by the foundry that cast the bells of St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York and the Sacré Coeur in Paris,” states the magazine.

Also on site is the Wine Education Centre that displays a Marc Chagall tapestry and houses a small theater.

Mission Hill Winery is the only Canadian winery to make the list, other note worthy vineyards reside in such places as California, Italy or Portugal.

Have you been to an Okanagan winery that you think deserves an accolade? Let us know by sending the wineries name and a photo of the vineyard to our Contact page at the top of the site.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past-Aug.8

Just Posted

Mt Revelstoke fire burns at 250 hectares, Glacier National Park fire burns at 990 hectares

Three new fires were sparked in the parks by lightning over the weekend

Okanagan air quality improves slightly

Index for entire Okanagan Valley rated at 10+, or very high risk, because of wildfire smoke

Motorists urged to steer clear of Mabel forest road due to wildfires

Road closure in effect from kilometre 10-59 to give BC Forestry crews space

Fire season takes mental toll on Okanagan residents

CMHA suggests some mental health coping mechanisms

Child dies in boating incident on Kal Lake

A North Vancouver family was boating on Kal Lake when the incident occured

Average Canadian family spends 43% of income on taxes: study

Fraser Institute’s consumer report shows taxes accounting for larger chunk of income each year

Breaking: Trinity Western University changes controversial covenant

Pledge forbidding sexual intimacy outside of marriage to be optional at Langley university: report

Okanagan winery gets global recognition

Mission Hill is being recognized as having one of the top vineyard designs in the world.

48 sockeye, harbour seal seized from poachers caught on B.C. river

Charges pending after two poachers arrested for salmon fishing at night

Vancouver 6th most liveable city in the world: report

West coast city narrowly beats Toronto, but is bested by Calgary

Kelowna cannabis producer issued Canada sales license

Flowr Group already approved as B.C. marijuana dispensary supplier

Plaque that replaced Macdonald statue at Victoria city hall vandalized

Less than 24 hours after plaque was installed, an ‘X’ had been scratched through the centre

UPDATED: Cars plunge in Italian highway bridge collapse; 25 killed

Five more people are injured and in serious condition

Controlled burn slows down Snowy wildfire growth

BC Wildfire Service said back burn helped slow wildfire growth near Keremeos

Most Read

  • Okanagan winery gets global recognition

    Mission Hill is being recognized as having one of the top vineyard designs in the world.