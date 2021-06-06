Okanagan yoga going to the goats

Furry four-legged creatures take part in one-hour yoga lessons with you at Spallumcheen’s O’Keefe Ranch this summer

Back by popular demand for the summer is Spallumcheen’s Historic O’Keefe Ranch’s Yoga With Goats program. (Contributed)

They’re cute as a button, somewhat encouraging, and will help keep your back straight for you, you know, if they’re not busy eating grass or taking a nap.

Yes, back by popular demand, Yoga with Goats returns this summer at the Historic O’Keefe Ranch in Spallumcheen.

Practice breathing, stretching, and being present, while in the company of our very curious, agile, and friendly ranch resident Nigerian Dwarf goats. Join Samantha Richardson for a season of yoga with some curious four-legged friends.

Your ticket includes a one-hour yoga session prior to the ranch opening.

“Yoga is located outdoors in the company of the ranch’s goats,” said ranch spokesperson Carmen Thompson. “Each goat has its own personality to woo you over, whether they are looking for some extra scratches, trying to make you laugh or just want to take a nap under your downward dog, you never know what they will do.

The goats are very friendly and humorous. They love interacting with the participants and are very curious about the class. They are not shy and will often find their way onto the mats and surprise the participants by snuggling up to them or with a lick on the arm.

Afterward, you can enjoy the ranch’s grounds, take a tour of the mansion, visit the general store and explore the buildings. Each ticket includes a complimentary general store candy bag.

If you book on a Saturday, you can also enjoy the many role play artists including live music and song, demonstrations, school sessions and much much more. Allow yourself about two hours to see the grounds and another hour if you stay for lunch.

The one-hour class is $20 + GST per person. Classes run from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in June on June 16, June 19, June 30; in July on July 3, July 14, July 17, July 28 and July 3; and in August on Aug. 11, Aug. 14, Aug. 25 and Aug. 28.

Beginners are welcome, and children are permitted with the company of a guardian. Please bring your own yoga mat or towel.

Pre-registration is required as space is limited. The fee includes ranch admission. Register today at ticketseller.ca or call 250-549-7469.

