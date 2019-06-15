Osoyoos holds celebration on Canada Day

Canada Day/Cherry Fiesta expected to bring thousands of people

The town of Osoyoos has big celebrations planned for July 1.

This year marks the 71st annual Cherry Fiesta and organizers say the event will be the biggest to date.

The Cherry Fiesta was formed as the Cherry Carnival in 1948 to mark the start of the cherry harvest, which normally begins on Canada Day.

Today, the combined Canada Day/Cherry Fiesta attracts thousands of people for a day-long celebration.

The festivities begin at 7:30 a.m. with the Rotary Pancake Breakfast, followed by the Cherry Fiesta Parade on Main Street at 11 a.m.

The parade includes floats, dancers, a water fight hosted by the Osoyoos Fire Department and more.

Throughout the day, the fiesta will feature live entertainment, children’s activities, craft vendors, food trucks, a berr garden, a pie-eating contest and a “pit spit” contest.

In the evening, around 10 p.m., the skies above Gyro Beach will be lit up with a fireworks display, choreographed to music.

Organizers say this is the largest Canada Day fireworks display in Western Canada. The fireworks are funded by individual and business donations.

A full list of events is available online at www.destinationosoyoos.com/event/canada-day-71st-annual-cherry-fiesta.

