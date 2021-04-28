Osprey cam is back live in Osoyoos

The Osoyoos Osprey cam is live for 2021 and already the osprey have moved back in. (Osoyoos Osprey Cam)

Birdwatchers rejoice, the live osprey cam is back online with two fine feathered friends in attendance.

The Osoyoos Osprey Cam was turned on for 2021 on April 19, and already the osprey couple that have made their nest are settling in.

The nest, located atop a FortisBC power pole, is being filmed from a camera mounted on an adjacent power pole.

The ospreys, members of the hawk family who prefer to feast on the plentiful fish of the Okanagan, are common sights all around the valley and often make their nests on poles or tall trees.

READ MORE: Hydro crew in Ashcroft gets osprey rescue call-out they won’t soon forget

The city of Penticton has a nest on a purpose-built pole on Warren Avenue, where the nesting ospreys have timeshared the nest with geese in previous years.

The video stream for the osprey live cam can be found on the Town of Osoyoos website or on the Osoyoos Osprey Cam Youtube page.

After the nest was discovered, FortisBC and the Town of Osoyoos saw an opportunity to educate the public by setting up a camera and streaming a live feed of the ospreys.

FortisBC provided the funds for the camera equipment and installed it.

