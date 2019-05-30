Telus gifts Vernon paddleboarder cleaning up Okanagan lakes with new board. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

Paddleboarder cleaning up Okanagan lakes gifted new board

Aaron Nasipayko has been cleaning up local lakes since early April; he recently reached the 25 per cent marker

It was just a few months ago that Vernon paddleboarder Aaron Nasipayko began making headlines for his efforts to clean up local lakes. The community quickly rallied behind him with support.

Unfortuantely, due to heavy use in recent months while collecting trash and various debris from Okanagan and Kalamalka lakeshores, his paddleboard has paid the price of his hard work.

Hearing this news, Telus sprung into action. A group of about 20 supporters surprised Nasipayko Thursday morning at the Rail Trail Cafe to gift him a free replacement board.

Related: Vernon paddleboarder cleaning up Kalamalka Lake

Related: Vernon paddleboarder expands lake clean-up goal

“Until you’re out there and actually get to experience it, you just don’t know what it’s like and what needs to be done to create change. I just want to thank all of you for being big supporters because we need to take more pride in our lakes for our children, for the next generation, so we can all enjoy,” he said.

“This lake connects us all — whether it’s business, or a place of serenity, or a place to decompress — so that’s why I’m doing this because, for me, it brings peace to my soul and I’m just giving back to the lakes what they give to me.”

View this post on Instagram

I’m coming for you Kelowna! Start assembling teams to make your mark on the lake! Your not going to let the North Okanagan show you how it’s done are you? 😉Okanagan 1 % Challenge! #okanaganpaddleproject @keepkallakeblue @okrailtrail @okanaganlake @okanaganlifestyle @okanaganexplorers @vernonmorningstar @rogerknox123 @tahoesup @okanagan_waterwise @paddlingmagazine @paddlecanada @kalclassic10 @amandashatzko @iNFOnews @castanetmedia @farmboundzerowaste Vernon#keepkallakeblue #beaclimatehero #climatechange #vernonbc #kelownaBC #pentictonBC #okanaganlake #beautifulbritishcolumbia #explorebc #sunlifefinancial #latitudefinancialservices #okanagan1%challenge @castanetmedia @kelownanow @bigsunvernon @iamlocality @otherware @bigsunvernon @crossfitvernon

A post shared by Aaron Nasipayko (@aaron_nasipayko) on

“Thank you for making such an incredible difference for our shorelines, Aaron! You’re a huge inspiration for our team – let’s do this,” wrote Telus on the Morning Star’s Facebook Live of the event. 

Many other Vernonites commented with similar messages of congratulations and thanks.

The presentation ceremony was especially timely, as Nasipayko announced Wednesday, May 28, that he has — after nearly two months of cleaning — reached the 25 per cent marker on Okanagan Lake. This meant he has completed 67.5 km of the 270 km goal.

“This has been so overwhelming,” said Nasipayko. “Thank you to everyone who has stepped up and continue to step up to help clean our shorelines because it has become a disaster. It needs to continue because we have a long way to go yet.”

Related: Paddleboarder completes Okanagan Lake crossing fundraiser

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.

 

Telus gifts Vernon paddleboarder cleaning up Okanagan lakes with new board. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

Previous story
Okanagan student logs on to national web competition
Next story
Okanagan teacher aims to “inspire kindness” through documentary

Just Posted

Daring Greatly playing Revelstoke this weekend

The band will be a River City Pub Friday and Saturday night

Paddleboarder cleaning up Okanagan lakes gifted new board

Aaron Nasipayko has been cleaning up local lakes since early April; he recently reached the 25 per cent marker

Potential thunderstorms this evening in Revelstoke

Roads and weather conditions

Revelstoke City Council votes to accept building inspections from out-of-house professionals

An amendment to the building bylaw will allow developers to hire their own building inspectors

Handgun mail-order arrest has Okanagan tie

RCMP in Armstrong and North Vancouver collaborate on case which leads to arrest

VIDEO: NBA calls Raptors about Drake’s courtside antics

Toronto rapper stands up, yells, walks onto the court during timeouts, rubs coach’s shoulders

B.C. drug courier gets 5.5 years in prison for delivering $350K in fentanyl, cocaine

Pedro Dwayne Kematch, 35, was sentenced on Thursday in B.C. Supreme Court

Horgan rejects offer to replace B.C. legislature speaker

B.C. Liberals describe Darryl Plecas’s accusations of corruption

Okanagan teacher aims to “inspire kindness” through documentary

If successful in their quest for funding, the documentary will showcase four Vernon widows; voting ends Friday, May 31

Calling all Okanagan filmmakers: have your production screen in front of thousands

The Reel Peach Festival takes place during the Penticton Peach Festival

Wentworth Music ranked one of the ‘Top 100 Music Stores in the World’

Named top 100 by the ‘National Association of Music Merchants’

‘Unruly’ passenger causes security breach, damages B.C.-bound WestJet plane

Flight leaving Edmonton to Comox sustained damage from a male passenger

Web design a constantly changing field for Johnson

Summerland designer has been creating sites for past seven years

Video: Waterway Houseboats donation supports Shuswap rescue organization

Funds add fuel to Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station #106’s operations

Most Read