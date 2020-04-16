During the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, Black Press newspaper carriers have been asked to not touch surfaces when delivering papers. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

Pandemic means changes for door-to-door newspaper delivery

Black Press asks readers across B.C. to be patient as carriers are asked not to touch surfaces

The circulation departments at Black Press newspapers sometimes get complaints that carriers aren’t putting the paper in the place readers would like to see it.

During this pandemic, however, delivery protocols have changed so we ask that those who receive the newspaper delivered to their door are patient and understanding with our carriers, many who are children.

“My son has a paper route and has been yelled at by three different people for putting the paper at the front door and not in mailboxes,” the mother of one Chilliwack Progress carrier told our circulation department.

The circulation department has been receiving quite a few calls complaining about newspapers not being delivered in mailboxes.

Here’s why they won’t arrive in mailboxes: Carriers have have been instructed to not touch any surfaces while delivering, including mailboxes with lids, railings, mats, etc. They have been asked to deliver as close to the front door as possible to minimize complaints.

“Unfortunately the general public is not aware of this, and we have been getting quite a few calls,” according to Abbotsford News circulation clerk Sue Bouzane. “Once the reason is explained, the customers are for the most part understanding.”

People with hangers on their mailboxes still get their paper put in there, but the rest get it placed at the door.

Other solutions for homeowners who don’t want the newspaper placed by the front door is to leave out a basket or a bucket or a tube. A note to tell the carrier where the paper should be put is also a good idea.

All Black Press staff thank our readers for reading, and for their patience during this challenging time.

