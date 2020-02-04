Parade closes down North Okanagan streets

Motorists are advised of road closure in Vernon Saturday, Feb. 8 for the Vernon Winter Carnival parade.

If you aren’t staking down a spot to watch the parade, Vernon motorists are advised to steer clear of the Winter Carnival event.

Road closures will be in effect for the Vernon Winter Carnival Parade on Saturday, Feb. 8. The staging areas will remain closed to all traffic from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. The parade route will be closed to traffic from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.

“Drivers are encouraged to use Highway 97 (32nd Street) for north-south travel or use alternate routes if travelling downtown,” the city of Vernon urges.

The staging area for the parade is 27 Street between 39 Avenue and 43 Avenue, as well as surrounding side streets.

The parade route starts at noon at 43rd Avenue and travels southbound on 27 Street, westbound on 30th Avenue, and northbound on 31st Street. Staff will be located at the intersection of 35th Avenue and 31st Street to let emergency vehicles cross.

