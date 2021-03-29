Penticton chocolatiers make egg-cellent treats just in time for Easter

Eva Pölöskey of Accent Chocolates on Main Street has been as busy as the Easter bunny handcrafting special chocolate Easter eggs. (Monique Tamminga - Western News) These are the hearts that Eva makes for Valentine’s Day. Eva Pölöskey, co-owner of Accent Chocolates, shows off the hand-crafted Easter eggs she makes that are stuffed with decadent chocolates. (Monique Tamminga - Western News) Eva Pölöskey, co-owner of Accent Chocolates, shows off the hand-crafted Easter eggs she makes that are stuffed with decadent chocolates. (Monique Tamminga - Western News)

Chocolate eggs are as much a part of Easter as the magical bunny himself.

At Accent Chocolates in downtown Penticton, chocolatier Eva Pölöskey has been busy making and hand-painting chocolate eggs just in time for Easter.

The chocolate eggs are hand decorated with fondant rice paper and turned into edible art works, ready to enjoy on Easter Day.

“For the big eggs, I start the mould and do layers of chocolate and line them up. Then I paint them,” said Eva. “The eggs are empty inside, so they can pick out what chocolates you want to put in the egg. Then I close it up for you and put it in a box.”

It takes about two hours to create one large chocolate egg.

The eggs come in three different sizes and three different flavours, dark, milk and white chocolate. Eva has been making these special eggs for many years now.

“The word is out. I had people calling last month saying, ‘Are the eggs ready yet?’ I said, ‘No, the Easter Bunny is just lying there — he hasn’t laid them yet!’” said Eva, one part chocolate artist and one part comedian alongside her husband, Les.

The couple came here from Hungary more than two decades ago. They had a passion for finely made chocolate, so they decided to open Accent Chocolates on Main Street. Now they have been hand-making the finest chocolates around for 21 years at this location.

Their chocolate is made of only three ingredients and no preservatives, Eva proudly says. They are true chocolate purists, and their product tastes for itself, easily turning the occasional chocolate eater into full-blown chocolate lovers.

“Our flavours are highly concentrated,” she said.

“When we make ganache, we cheat, but it works — it’s our recipe, and it is delicious.”

Since opening two decades ago, they have had the same customers come around to treat themselves to their European hospitality and fine chocolates.

“We have people come from Princeton and Vancouver, the Prairies. We have lots of customers from Germany, Dubai and Australia. We are very European. We have lots of people take our chocolates home with them but don’t try to take the liquor chocolates through customs!” said Eva.

When summer comes around, they make espresso ice cream floats and iced coffees to go along with their chocolates. There is always a wide selection of truffle flavours to choose from, including rum, strawberry, tiramisu and salted caramel.

They too have been hit by the pandemic but are thankful for their loyal customers who came out to support them at Valentine’s and Christmas.

