Chandler Gagnon and Brianne Vongrad were engaged outside the South Okanagan Events Centre Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 2021. (Click Start my Heart Photography)

Chandler Gagnon and Brianne Vongrad were engaged outside the South Okanagan Events Centre Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 2021. (Click Start my Heart Photography)

Penticton man uses arena billboard to make proposal of a lifetime

It was a Valentine’s Day to remember for one Penticton couple

A Penticton man took advantage of a special offer by the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC) that would make this Valentine’s Day one to remember.

The SOEC opened its sign to the public to put up unique Valentine’s Day messages this Feb. 14 and Chandler Gagnon did just that by proposing to his girlfriend Brianne Vongrad.

For the first time ever, the SOEC opened its outdoor marquee to the public, and many used it to purchase personalized Valentine’s Day messages.

Mothers and fathers posted messages up for their kids and grandkids for their grandparents. But Gagnon and Vongrad stole the show with a marriage proposal.

“Assisting in this marriage proposal was really special for our staff. We are used to hosting events and participating in special moments with the community on a regular basis. We have really been missing that connection. It meant a lot to all of us to be a part of such a special occasion,” said SOEC marketing director Carla Seddon in an email.

Messages were displayed on the outdoor sign at the SOEC located off Highway 97 from 6:30 a.m. Feb. 13 until 11:59 p.m. Feb.14. The messages were left up for 12 seconds at a time and rotated on a five-minute loop.

READ MORE: A bleak Valentine’s Day in 2021, lovers find hope in roses, vaccines

READ MORE: Valentine’s Day is a cruelty


jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Summerland’s Campbell house recognized for heritage value

Just Posted

Environmental protection organization Wildsight joins in call with nearly 200 similar groups to abandon single-use products. Photo from pixabay.com
Wildsight joins 188 environmental groups in call to end single use products

Groups issue joint paper calling for change ahead of UN Environment Assembly

Kat Peters, of Revelstoke, is competing to be the next cover girl for Inked Magazine. (Submitted)
‘I am a fighter’: Revelstoke woman striving to win tattoo competition

Two local women are in the Inked magazine cover-model contest: Kat Peters and Jennifer Bowden

Shiromali Krishnaraj arrives from India and receives a mandatory COVID-19 test at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Interior Health records 92 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths over Family Day long weekend

All four deaths occurred in the community or hospital

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services responded to a chimney fire Feb. 16, the fire was contained to the chimney. (Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services photo)
Revelstoke fire department responds to car fire and chimney fire

There were two fire calls in the last 24 hours

Andrea Leisegang and her family went ice skating at Williamson Lake during the cold snap. (Submitted/Andrea Leisegang)
PHOTOS: Revelstoke keeps busy during the cold snap

People share what they were up to

Games on a table. (Pixabay.com) **MANDATORY CREDIT**
15 people spread COVID-19 to work, daycare after 50-person games night: Henry

B.C. health officials said 1,533 more cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed over Family Day long weekend

Premier John Horgan posted an apology on Twitter Feb. 17, 2021, to a fellow ‘John Horgan’ who has been receiving complaints about SkyTrain project delays. (John Horgan/Twitter)
People have been complaining about SkyTrain project delays to the wrong John Horgan

Professor John Horgan teaches psychology 4,700 kilometres away in Georgia State University

Photo by Dale Klippenstein
Abbotsford woman awakened by man trying to climb onto her balcony with stolen ladder

Woman awakened by noise on her second-storey apartment balcony

Sunnybank care home in Oliver. (File photo)
Final South Okanagan care home outbreak declared over

There were 38 infected and six lives lost during the COVID-19 outbreak at Sunnybank Retirement Centre

(B.C. government)
Horgan chastising feds for Discovery Islands fish farm decision ‘ironic’: First Nation chief

Wei Wai Kum says province ignored request for Broughton-like-process long before federal involvement

Help from Vernon Search and Rescue’s helicopter was instrumental in rescuing two sledders from Owlhead Mountain on Feb. 17. (Air Rescue One/VSAR photo)
Helicopter used to rescue sledders who spent cold night on mountain near Sicamous

SAR volunteers from Vernon and the Shuswap as well as the sledders equipment helped the rescue

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

More than 50 people participated in the bar-fishing demonstration fishery on Sept. 9, 2020 on the gravel bars of the Fraser River near Chilliwack. DFO officers ticketed six people and seized four rods. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. anglers plead with Ottawa for more salmon openings

Recreationals sector fears another year of restrictions could wipe out the industry

A Kelowna resident found several hollow frozen structures as pictured in Mill Creek Regional Park. (Scott)
Kelowna resident finds ‘ice volcanoes’ at regional park

The frozen structures are likely made out of frozen creek water, Environment Canada said

Most Read