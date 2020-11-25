Gord Portman has been reunited with his dog Zippy after reaching out to the community for help covering the cost of Zippy’s surgery. Zippy had successful mouth surgery Nov. 19, 2020 and has made a full recovery since. (Jesse Day - Western News)

Gord Portman has been reunited with his dog Zippy after reaching out to the community for help covering the cost of Zippy’s surgery. Zippy had successful mouth surgery Nov. 19, 2020 and has made a full recovery since. (Jesse Day - Western News)

Penticton rallies to save dog’s life

Gord Portman reached out to the community to help with the cost of his dog’s surgery

Penticton man Gord Portman is thanking the community after residents rallied to raise funds for his sick dog, Zippy.

Zippy needed immediate mouth surgery to remove all of his teeth. He was previously so sick he was a shadow of his normally energetic self, Portman said. Without surgery Zippy likely would have been put down.

Zippy had surgery scheduled for Nov. 19 but Portman could not afford the procedure on his own. Because of this, Portman created a GoFundMe page to help with Zippy’s surgery costs in October.

The page reached its goal of $1,560 just a few weeks after the fundraiser was launched and Zippy was able to get his necessary surgery.

Five days after Zippy’s surgery, the five-year-old toy fox/rat terrier is now doing much better and appears to be getting back to his energetic self.

“It’s unbelievable, there’s a night and day difference,” said Portman. “He was so restless and in so much pain before but now he’s fine and way more relaxed. We cuddle lots… he’s so happy to be back with his dad.”

During the two-hour procedure Zippy had 36 teeth removed. He now is able to eat wet food on his own. Before his surgery, Zippy would not eat unless a human fed him.

Portman said he can’t fully express how grateful he is to have his dog back and healthy.

“I just want to thank everybody in the community so much for their support, if it wasn’t for them my dog might not have lived,” Portman said.

Portman has been in recovery for six months since he was inspired to get sober after helping to save a family in a March house fire.

He was previously living at Discovery House Men’s Treatment Centre but recently moved into his own place with Zippy.

He plans take social work courses and eventually work at Discovery House himself helping others overcome addiction.

