A Penticton woman managed to capture footage of a bobcat in her backyard on Feb. 20. (Kim Ken Oszinski/Facebook Photo)

Penticton woman captures footage of bobcat feasting on bird in backyard

‘Kim Ken Oszinski’ posted photos and videos of the bobcat from just a few feet away

A Penticton resident managed to capture footage of a bobcat right in her backyard.

Kim Ken Oszinski posted photos and video of a bobcat in her backyard Wednesday.

Oszinski’s captures came right before and after the cat mowed down on a bird.

“We were so lucky,” Oszinski’s post reads. “Managed to capture a tagged bobcat on film just after it started gobbling down a bird in our yard.”

READ MORE: B.C. photographer captures otters on ice

In the comments on the post, Oszinski confirmed the bobcat was tagged and collared.

“Green on one ear, red on the other,” they wrote. “We ‘think’ this is the same male cat we saw last year around this time when it was courting a young female.”

Oszinski said they never lose “the wonder and excitement” of wildlife sightings in the area.


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
