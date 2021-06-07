Permanent LGBTQ+ support group starts in Revelstoke — finally

Revelstoke Rainbows has a drop in each Monday between 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 416 2nd Street East

Melissa Hemphill, Erin Maclachlan and Ramona Shaw showing some pride outside Community Connections. Revelstoke Rainbows is a new program to support the local LGBTQ+ community. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)

For the first time in Revelstoke, there is a permanent program to support the LGBTQ+ community.

There have been others, such as Safe Spaces Revelstoke in 2014, but they never lasted as people move away. However, since this new group — Revelstoke Rainbows — is part of Community Connections, the organisation said it’s here to stay.

“It will be forever,” said Ramona Shaw, organiser.

“And it needs to be visible.”

Shaw is born and raised in Revelstoke. Several years ago, her daughter came out as transgender.

“She was alone. I wish I could have done better to support her, but I didn’t know how at the time. I didn’t understand it,” said Shaw.

Revelstoke Rainbows is a drop in program on Mondays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 416 2nd Street East. It’s to support the LGBTQ+ community, whether that’s to answer questions about sexuality, provide information, listen to ideas or just to chat.

It can also be used to support and provide education to parents, when their children transition or come out.

“This will be a safe place,” said Erin Maclachlan, Community Connections.

“We want to help access to learning.”

The organisation plans to host local pride events this October.

Separately, the City of Revelstoke said it also plans to install a rainbow sidewalk soon downtown.

