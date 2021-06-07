Melissa Hemphill, Erin Maclachlan and Ramona Shaw showing some pride outside Community Connections. Revelstoke Rainbows is a new program to support the local LGBTQ+ community. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)

Melissa Hemphill, Erin Maclachlan and Ramona Shaw showing some pride outside Community Connections. Revelstoke Rainbows is a new program to support the local LGBTQ+ community. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)

Permanent LGBTQ+ support group starts in Revelstoke — finally

Revelstoke Rainbows has a drop in each Monday between 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 416 2nd Street East

For the first time in Revelstoke, there is a permanent program to support the LGBTQ+ community.

There have been others, such as Safe Spaces Revelstoke in 2014, but they never lasted as people move away. However, since this new group — Revelstoke Rainbows — is part of Community Connections, the organisation said it’s here to stay.

“It will be forever,” said Ramona Shaw, organiser.

“And it needs to be visible.”

Shaw is born and raised in Revelstoke. Several years ago, her daughter came out as transgender.

“She was alone. I wish I could have done better to support her, but I didn’t know how at the time. I didn’t understand it,” said Shaw.

Revelstoke Rainbows is a drop in program on Mondays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 416 2nd Street East. It’s to support the LGBTQ+ community, whether that’s to answer questions about sexuality, provide information, listen to ideas or just to chat.

It can also be used to support and provide education to parents, when their children transition or come out.

“This will be a safe place,” said Erin Maclachlan, Community Connections.

“We want to help access to learning.”

The organisation plans to host local pride events this October.

Separately, the City of Revelstoke said it also plans to install a rainbow sidewalk soon downtown.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LGBTQ

Previous story
Okanagan yoga going to the goats
Next story
WATCH: Kamloops bound convoy greeted by Canim Lake Band in 100 Mile House

Just Posted

Melissa Hemphill, Erin Maclachlan and Ramona Shaw showing some pride outside Community Connections. Revelstoke Rainbows is a new program to support the local LGBTQ+ community. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Permanent LGBTQ+ support group starts in Revelstoke — finally

Revelstoke Rainbows has a drop in each Monday between 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 416 2nd Street East

One of the events coming up for National Indigenous People’s Day on June 21 is a Riverside Traditional Knowledge Walk to be hosted by the Aboriginal Friendship Society as well as the Interior Forestry Museum. (Contributed)
Revelstoke plans to celebrate National Indigenous People’s Day

Several organisations around town will be hosting events

This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Gal Gadot in a scene from Wonder Woman 1984. What is Wonder Woman’s civilian name? (Clay Enos/Warner Bros. via AP)
QUIZ: Have you ever wondered?

To rediscover a sense of wonder, try this short quiz

As of noon on June 11, 2021, Category 2 and 3 open burns, as well as fireworks, will be prohibited within the Kamloops Fire Centre. (Contributed)
Ban on open burns, fireworks, announced for Kamloops Fire Centre

Prohibition to take effect throughout Okanagan-Shuswap as of noon on Friday, June 11

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Our nostrils split the workload

Your morning start for Friday, June 4, 2021

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

Instructor Brandt Trimble leads an outdoor spin class in Red Deer, Alberta, April 2021. Indoor spin classes and other high-intensity fitness are coming back in B.C. as soon as June 15. (Susan Zielinski/Red Deer Advocate)
Spin classes, sport spectators up next in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Office meetings, liquor sales until midnight expected June 15

BC Center of Disease Control mapping shows the culmative COVID-19 cases since January 2020, across the provinces health regions. (Image: BC CDC)
COVID-19 cases n Prince Rupert stable at zero after ‘whole community’ approach

Only 3 lab-confirmed cases of the coronavirus between Prince Rupert and Burns Lake.

Traffic is reduced to single lane, alternating following a vehicle fire on Highway 1 near the Squilax-Anglemont Road turnoff.
Traffic slowed following vehicle fire on Highway 1 east of Chase

Fire occurred near turnoff to Squilax-Anglemont Road

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

This photograph of a computer screen during a virtual interview on April 9, 2021, shows Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, right, as he sits with his wife Fran DeWine while she holds a printed copy of the Yellow Springs News issue page from April 28, 1955 that shows DeWine as a then second-grader, while receiving his polio vaccination. Tens of millions of today’s older Americans lived through the polio epidemic, their childhood summers dominated by concern about the virus. Some parents banned their kids from public swimming pools and neighborhood playgrounds and avoided large gatherings. Some of those from the polio era are sharing their memories with today’s youngsters as a lesson of hope for the battle against COVID-19. Soon after polio vaccines became widely available, U.S. cases and death tolls plummeted to hundreds a year, then dozens in the 1960s, and to U.S. eradication in 1979.(AP Photo/Dan Sewell)
Polio: When vaccines and re-emergence were just as daunting

Survivors sharing their memories with today’s younger people as a lesson of hope

West Kelowna musician Ben Klick raised $45,360 for the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada. (Contributed)
West Kelowna country singer raises over $45K for MS

Over the past three years, the singer has raised $115K for the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada

Grounded Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Air Canada says senior executives to voluntarily return 2020 bonuses

Public disappointment cited for return of some of the packages handed executives

FILE – A vial containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a vaccination site in Marcq en Baroeul, outside Lille, northern France, Saturday, March 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Michel Spingler
Moderna seeks Health Canada approval for kids as young as 12 to receive its vaccine

It could be the second vaccine for COVID approved in teenagers

Most Read