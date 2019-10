Much love needed, please!

I am only about two years old and life has been scary on the streets for me. Not anymore, now I know the love thing and I can’t get enough of it.

If you are looking for the sweet little princess, that’s me.

My aunty called me Louane. If you want to meet me, please call my Aunty Jess at 250-488-3226.

