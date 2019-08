Cat at Critteraid in Summerland wants a permanent home

Hello world. I am the stunning Minnow.

Yes, I am an older girl but don’t count me out. I am full of love and ’tude.

READ ALSO: PET OF THE WEEK: Kahlua needs a forever home

READ ALSO: Trinity Joy is a special cat amputee

I am a little set in my ways as I have now retired, so no kids or other pets please. A fish maybe, but I draw the line there.

I need regular brushing and a beautiful couch.

Please call Aunty Jess at 250-488-3226 to meet me today.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.