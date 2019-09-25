PET OF THE WEEK: Ocean and his brothers were victims of hoarding

More than 20 cats at Critteraid are in need of homes

Good. I have your attention.

My name is Ocean and I am a wonderful big brother to 20 amazing brothers who need your help. They are looking for their forever homes.

READ ALSO: PET OF THE WEEK: Teddy wants a quiet home of his own

READ ALSO: PET OF THE WEEK: Moose loves quiet time and watching Jeopardy

We were all living in a hoarding situation that caused us some trust issues. I haven’t overcome mine yet but I would love to help my brothers get forever families.

Can you offer one or three a forever family home?

Please call my Aunty Jess at 250-488-3226.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Authors who stayed during a wildfire evacuation talking about their subsequent book at the Revelstoke Library

Just Posted

Man in possession of stolen Revelstoke SUV arrested in Kelowna

The man remains in police custody at this time and further charges are expected

Revelstoke raised writer wins CBC Nonfiction Prize

Jenny Boychuk’s story was chosen out of 2,200 submissions

Authors who stayed during a wildfire evacuation talking about their subsequent book at the Revelstoke Library

The event is coming up Oct. 3

Rain puts out truck fire on Highway 1 west of Revelstoke

There were no injuries

Opioid use dialogue events coming to Revelstoke

The city has received funding from the Canadian Institute for Substance Use Research

VIDEO: Logging truck convoy stalls traffic in downtown Vancouver to protest job losses

Truckers from Merritt, Quesnel, Prince George and more converge at UBCM convention

B.C. man recovering after bat bite, possible rabies exposure

Gilbert Deforge was enjoying a late-night fire with friends when he suddenly felt a burning pain

‘It’s hurting everybody’: B.C. family shows support for logging truck convoy

Stuey Wheeler says industry slowdown could harm his business

RCMP to release report on three northern B.C. homicides on Friday

Mounties to release findings in investigation involving Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky

Inspection done at Big White ahead of resort’s largest winter sports race

The World Airline Ski Championships will be hosted by the resort in March 2020

Former South Okanagan elementary PAC treasurer charged with fraud

The charge against Belinda Yorke is in relation to the alleged theft of funds from the committee

Production workers needed in Vernon

Work for Black Press Media in Vernon today

Shuswap projects left with uncertain future after rural dividend funding suspended

Application process for funding halted so money can go to struggling forestry sector.

Maxime Bernier, of People’s Party of Canada, touts less immigration at B.C. event

Party leader spoke at Surrey Board of Trade event while a small protest took place outside

Most Read