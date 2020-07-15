Revelstoke’s sewage treatment plant. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Petition asks Revelstoke to study sewage hookup in Arrow Heights

A new development could provide opportunities for a new sewer line to surrounding homes

A neighbourhood in Arrow Heights has launched a petition regarding sewage hookup.

With a 25 lot subdivision slotted for 1160 Newlands Road, there could be opportunity to bring a sewer system to the surrounding neighbourhood.

READ MORE: ‘We’re resigned to saying goodbye’: Revelstoke owls nesting in upcoming subdivision

Local residents Mark Mckee and Sonia Cinelli have initiated a petition by knocking on people’s doors. The petition asks the City of Revelstoke to start a study to see if the neighbourhood would want and support an extension of the sanitary sewer service.

Other than a sewer line to Revelstoke Mountain Resort, there are no wastewater lines south of the Illecillewaet River. Most homes are required to use septic tanks.

There are also no wastewater lines in the Big Eddy.

So far, Mckee said the vast majority of residents he’s spoken with support the petition.

The petition states a city study would show residents the total costs and options to pay for the city sewage hookup. He said residents would also have to provide approval prior to being hooked up.

READ MORE: City of Revelstoke on the hook for another $10 million after failed grant application

While the city’s wastewater treatment plant is not at capacity, with new developments constantly coming down the pipes, the city said last summer its capacity needs to be increased.

The city has been working on plans to upgrade the wastewater treatment plant since 2008.

According to a report made by city staff to council in 2018, the estimated cost for a three phase upgrade project could be $36 million.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Construction

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Bikers Are Buddies set up in North Okanagan-Shuswap

Just Posted

Petition asks Revelstoke to study sewage hookup in Arrow Heights

A new development could provide opportunities for a new sewer line to surrounding homes

City Council approves new vision statement for Official Community Plan

The update of the plan continues

Revelstoke SAR crews help find woman’s body around Kaslo River

The woman was on a motorcycle when it plunged into the river on June 21

RCMP identify dangerous driver from near head-on collision by Golden

Police say the extremely dangerous and illegal maneuver put multiple lives at risk

Hitchhiker with metal pipe prompts RCMP to close Highway 1 near Salmon Arm

Police respond to report of man who pointed what was believed to be a rifle at passing driver

Okanagan farm turns fruit into drink production

When residents support Farming Karma, they support local orchardists

PHOTOS: Inside a newly-listed $22 M mega-mansion on ALR land in B.C.

The large home, located on ALR land, is one of the last new mansions to legally be built on ALR land

Commercial huckleberry harvesting restricted in Kootenays

The province of B.C. has banned commercial-scale picking from July 15 to October 15

Thousands of dollars in stolen rice found in B.C. warehouse

Police raid seizes $75,000 in ‘commercial scale’ theft case

Quick response saves Keremeos home from structure fire

“If we didn’t get the call when we did, we would have probably had a shop loss, and a house loss.”

BC Coroner investigating sudden death in Kelowna

A woman was found dead at around 8:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Springfield Rd. on July 14

Family rescued after flipping tube on Penticton channel

Two back-to-back marine rescues Tuesday kept Penticton crews busy

Bikers Are Buddies set up in North Okanagan-Shuswap

Non-profit motorcycle group rides to raise awareness around bullying

COVID-19 gives B.C. First Nation rare chance to examine tourism’s impact on grizzly bears

With 40 infrared cameras deployed in Kitasoo-Xai’Xais territory, research will help develop tourism plan with least impact on bears

Most Read