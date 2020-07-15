Petition asks Revelstoke to study sewage hookup in Arrow Heights

A new development could provide opportunities for a new sewer line to surrounding homes

A neighbourhood in Arrow Heights has launched a petition regarding sewage hookup.

With a 25 lot subdivision slotted for 1160 Newlands Road, there could be opportunity to bring a sewer system to the surrounding neighbourhood.

Local residents Mark Mckee and Sonia Cinelli have initiated a petition by knocking on people’s doors. The petition asks the City of Revelstoke to start a study to see if the neighbourhood would want and support an extension of the sanitary sewer service.

Other than a sewer line to Revelstoke Mountain Resort, there are no wastewater lines south of the Illecillewaet River. Most homes are required to use septic tanks.

There are also no wastewater lines in the Big Eddy.

So far, Mckee said the vast majority of residents he’s spoken with support the petition.

The petition states a city study would show residents the total costs and options to pay for the city sewage hookup. He said residents would also have to provide approval prior to being hooked up.

While the city’s wastewater treatment plant is not at capacity, with new developments constantly coming down the pipes, the city said last summer its capacity needs to be increased.

The city has been working on plans to upgrade the wastewater treatment plant since 2008.

According to a report made by city staff to council in 2018, the estimated cost for a three phase upgrade project could be $36 million.

