PHOTO GALLERY: Timber Days takes over Centennial Park

The pole climb. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Single buck. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Contestants watch on as their competitors participate in events. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Overhand chop. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Axe throwing. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Angus Woodman of Downie Timber hosted the event. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Single buck. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Single buck. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Volunteers looking on- taking photos and timing events. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Timber Days has come and gone.

The logger sports competition took over Centennial Park on May 18.

 

