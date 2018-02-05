Esther Oku performed at a Carousel of Nations with Kokoma, a self-described African heritage ensemble. Here she embraces eight-month old Rowan Wild Gooliaff. “There is no greater gift than to be able to share your culture with others,” she said after her performance. “It is a way to heal the world.” (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

PHOTOS: A Carousel of Nations celebrates multiculturalism

The annual event at the Community Centre had attendees share food, music, games and ideas

On Saturday hundreds gathered at the community centre for the Revelstoke Multicultural Society’s annual event, a Carousel of Nations.

The event celebrates the multi-cultural fabric of our little town by sharing food, culture, games, and ideas.

Highlights included the performances of Cree hoop dancer Dallas Arcand, and Kokomo, a self-described African Heritage Ensemble.

Check out our photos below:

 

Esther Oku shares with Rowan’s parents, Jen and Chris. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Mexican exchange students Valentina and Luciana from San Luis Polosi share their school project with a local child. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

The German exhibit featured a birthday party game called Topfschlagen. Here Kiana and Ardelle Hynes take in the fun. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Oku leads local children in dance at the Community Centre. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Hundreds take in the annual Carousel of Nations community event. They share food, ideas, and embrace one another. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Dallas Arcand, a Cree world champion hoop dancer poses with Roxanne Caron after his performance. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Selkirk Tangiers celebrates 40 years with retrospective photo exhibit

PHOTOS: A Carousel of Nations celebrates multiculturalism

The annual event at the Community Centre had attendees share food, music, games and ideas

