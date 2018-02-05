PHOTOS: A Carousel of Nations celebrates multiculturalism

The annual event at the Community Centre had attendees share food, music, games and ideas

Esther Oku performed at a Carousel of Nations with Kokoma, a self-described African heritage ensemble. Here she embraces eight-month old Rowan Wild Gooliaff. “There is no greater gift than to be able to share your culture with others,” she said after her performance. “It is a way to heal the world.” (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

On Saturday hundreds gathered at the community centre for the Revelstoke Multicultural Society’s annual event, a Carousel of Nations.

The event celebrates the multi-cultural fabric of our little town by sharing food, culture, games, and ideas.

Highlights included the performances of Cree hoop dancer Dallas Arcand, and Kokomo, a self-described African Heritage Ensemble.

Check out our photos below:

Esther Oku shares with Rowan’s parents, Jen and Chris. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Mexican exchange students Valentina and Luciana from San Luis Polosi share their school project with a local child. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

The German exhibit featured a birthday party game called Topfschlagen. Here Kiana and Ardelle Hynes take in the fun. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Oku leads local children in dance at the Community Centre. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Hundreds take in the annual Carousel of Nations community event. They share food, ideas, and embrace one another. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)