PHOTOS: A look at Revelstoke during the pandemic

The staff at Southside Market have fluorescent t-shirts. (Noeline Mostert)
The Roxy Theatre is closed until further notice. (Noeline Mostert)
Normally busy streets, day or night, are dead quiet. (Noeline Mostert)
Businesses are getting creative with stickers in hopes of keeping people distant. (Noeline Mostert)
There are hearts in many windows around town. (Noeline Mostert)
Each business is trying to maintain social distancing in a different way. At Canada Post they ask you to set down your mail or parcel and step back. (Noeline Mostert)
Grocery stores are labelled used and sanitized baskets. (Noeline Mostert)
We all feel like dogs, looking longingly out the window at our friends. (Noeline Mostert)
Businesses are posting messages of hope in their windows, including Frisby Ridge Teriyaki & Sushi Restaraunt. (Noeline Mostert)
The city has closed all parks and playgrounds. (Noeline Mostert)
Families are getting creative in how to keep their kids busy. (Noeline Mostert)
Before the snow melted people were enjoying the river flats on their cross country skis. (Noeline Mostert)
There are lots of people out and about on bicycles. (Noeline Mostert)
Grocery stores are not allowing people to bring in reuseable bags. (Noeline Mostert)
The fish on Mackenzie Ave. are decorated to entertain.(Noeline Mostert)
The quiet streets of Revelstoke during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Noeline Mostert)
Everyone is wearing gloves. (Noeline Mostert)
People are socializing, from a distance. (Noeline Mostert)
Revelstoke Mountain Resort closed early, at the end of March, this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Noeline Mostert)
Creative fundraisers continue for organizations in need. (Noeline Mostert)
With kids home from school, gym class gets more creative. (Noeline Mostert)
Signs of hope can be see everywhere. (Noeline Mostert)
Photos from local photography enthusiast Noeline Mostert, recording these unprecedented events.

READ MORE: We’re In This Together: Black Press Media puts callout for feel-good community stories

This feel-good story is part of the #WereInThisTogether campaign by Black Press Media. Have an uplifting story that you think would bring joy to readers? Email your story, photos and videos to wereinthistogether@blackpress.ca.

 

Most Read