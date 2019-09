The Revelstoke Women’s Enduro is the first women’s only race to hit BC’s interior. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Bikers stretch and get ready at the start line at the main lodge at MacPherson. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) The first wave and expected podium finishers start at 9 a.m. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Biking the trails. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) It was wet. Really wet. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Surviving the puddles. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) It was slick and thick. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Some of the race took place along Highway 23. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Some of the riders were pretty stoked. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Some rode in costume. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Some of the race went along roads. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Some jumps at the races end at Boulder Mountain on the trail Gravy Bacon. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Roughly 150 riders took part in Revelstoke Women’s Enduro race.

The race started at the main lodge at Macpherson Lodge and ended at Boulder Mountain. The race was just over 32 km, almost 800 metres gain and just under 1000 metres elevation loss.

