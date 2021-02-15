PHOTOS: Behind the scenes with Mission: Suprise Valentine

Ella Carmichael, her dog Mowat and Sandra Gregory delivery a Valentine to Gladys. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Ella Carmichael and Sandra Gregory sorting out the Mission: Surprise Valentine’s Day treats. (Jocelyn Doll - Revelstoke Review) Some of the treats were purchased at Save On Foods. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) A trunk full of surprise Valentine’s treats, supervised by Oscar. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Sandra Gregory picks out Thank You cards for the sponsors of this year’s Surprise Valentine’s mission, including South Side Market, Sugar Shack and Wandering Root. (Jocelyn Doll - Revelstoke Review) A handful of cards. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) South Side Market donated some flowers. (Jocelyn Doll - Revelstoke Review) People were able to purchase a surprise Valentine for a person through South Side Market, which was then delivered by a volunteer. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Sandra Gregory, organizer or Mission: Surprise Valentine, working logistics of collecting more than 50 Valentine’s and coordinating at least six volunteers. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Students from Begbie View Elementary created Valentine’s to be included in the packages. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Packages included flowers, candy and hand written Valentine’s. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Packages included flowers, candy and hand written Valentine’s. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Ella Carmichael putting together Valentine’s gifts. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Sandra Gregory writing personal notes in cards for people. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Hand written cards made by Begbie View Elementary School students were included in the Valentine’s Day packages. (Jocelyn Doll - Revelstoke Review) Adria Tillen was one of the volunteer delivery people. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Sandra Gregory, Ella Carmichael and Celine Rytz, discussing delivery routes. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Maja Swannie Jacob volunteered as another delivery driver. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Sandra Gregory, Ella Carmichael and Celine Rytz, a core part of Revy Unstuck, put together Missions: Surprise Valentine. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Sandra Gregory sorting through bouquets while out on delivery. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Ella Carmichael, her dog Mowat and Sandra Gregory delivery a Valentine to Gladys. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Ella Carmichael Sandra Gregory delivery a Valentine to Edith. (Jocelyn Doll - Revelstoke Review) Ella Carmichael Sandra Gregory delivery a Valentine to the Wandering Root, who was offering hot drinks to volunteers who participated in Mission: Surprise Valentine. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Strong connections are more important now than ever and the team behind Revy Unstuck sees that first-hand.

And so, for the second year in a row, they endeavoured to make people happy on Valentine’s Day.

Mission: Surprise Valentine asked the community for nominations and donations and the team spent Feb. 14 delivering packages filled with love and spreading smiles.

This year the crew, headed by Sandra Gregory, had 50 nominations and gave away around $1,000 in gifts, though at least half of that was donated.

South Side Market jumped on board this year, donating flowers and giving shoppers the opportunity to nominate and donate to the cause. Candy bags were also donated by the Sugar Shack while Wandering Root offered hot beverages to volunteers at the end of the day.

Students from Begbie View Elementary created witty Valentines to include in the packages.

Gregory was joined by Ella Carmichael, Celine Rytz, Lisa Moore, Adria Tillen and Maja Swannie Jacob in delivering the valentines with organizational help from Lisa Cyr.

Revy Unstuck is a volunteer group who help those in need shovel snow.

Community