PHOTOS: Busting a groove with Vernon’s Citizen of the Year

Photos from the Vernon Star Country Square Dance open house last week. (Contributed)Photos from the Vernon Star Country Square Dance open house last week. (Contributed)
Dancers cutting a rug at the Vernon Star Country Square Dance open house last week. (Contributed)Dancers cutting a rug at the Vernon Star Country Square Dance open house last week. (Contributed)
Helen Sidney, the 100-year-old Citizen of the Year, (yellow jacket) is seen dancing at the Vernon Star Country Square Dance open house last week. (Contributed)Helen Sidney, the 100-year-old Citizen of the Year, (yellow jacket) is seen dancing at the Vernon Star Country Square Dance open house last week. (Contributed)
Lumby Mayor Kevin Acton getting a groove on with Helen Sidney, the Citizen of the Year, at the Vernon Star Country Square Dance open house last week. (Contributed)Lumby Mayor Kevin Acton getting a groove on with Helen Sidney, the Citizen of the Year, at the Vernon Star Country Square Dance open house last week. (Contributed)
Cutting a rug at the Vernon Star Country Square Dance open house last week. (Contributed)Cutting a rug at the Vernon Star Country Square Dance open house last week. (Contributed)
Photos from the Vernon Star Country Square Dance open house last week. (Contributed)Photos from the Vernon Star Country Square Dance open house last week. (Contributed)
Lumby Mayor Kevin Acton posing for photos at the Vernon Star Country Square Dance open house last week. (Contributed)Lumby Mayor Kevin Acton posing for photos at the Vernon Star Country Square Dance open house last week. (Contributed)

At the spry age of 100, Vernon’s Citizen of the Year, Helen Sidney was caught cutting a rug at the Vernon Star Country Square Dance Club open house.

Also present was Lumby’s Mayor Kevin Acton, as the dignitaries enjoyed a successful event, as a part of the Winter Carnival.

Dancers were adorned in their best TV Western characters for an afternoon of rollicking tunes and movements.

If you are interested in trying out square dancing, the club meets every Thursday night at the Halina Centre from 7-9 p.m.

For more information, you can phone Roxy Rollins at 250-540-9977.

READ MORE: Dust settles in Vernon as city tackles ongoing air quality concerns

@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

DanceEvents

Previous story
Revelstoke Snowmobile Club hosts annual Family Day ride
Next story
Okanagan College student recruits plasma donors to earn $3K bursary

Just Posted

Diego and his family in front of the TV, watching the Revelstoke railway cam. (Contributed by Carolina Zene)
Revelstoke resident helps make Brazilian birthday wish come true

Samuel Poulin and Wyatt Castillo storming through the heats. (Maja Swannie Jacob/Revelstoke Nordic)
Results from the Teck BC Cup at Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club

kelowna
Morning Start: Pink Shirt Day in Canada

(Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Grizzlies take 2-0 series lead against Wranglers