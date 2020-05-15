PHOTOS: Canada Post employees salute healthcare workers in Vernon

Canada Post employees staged an appreciation parade for healthcare workers past the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Thursday, May 14, 2020. (Derek Charlton photo)
Canada Post employees staged an appreciation parade for healthcare workers past the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Thursday, May 14, 2020. (Derek Charlton photo)
Canada Post employees staged an appreciation parade for healthcare workers past the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Thursday, May 14, 2020. (Jordie Korn photo)
Canada Post employees staged an appreciation parade for healthcare workers past the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Thursday, May 14, 2020. (Lori Bonang photo)
Canada Post employees staged an appreciation parade for healthcare workers past the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Thursday, May 14, 2020. (Derek Charlton photo)

Canada Post employees sent a message of thanks to heathcare workers with a parade in Vernon Thursday evening.

A lengthy line of mail delivery trucks and other vehicles made its way up the hill to the Vernon Jubilee Hospital around 7 p.m. May 14.

“Just a little thanks from us to the healthcare workers and first responders in Vernon and our local area,” said Canada Post employee Derek Charlton.

Around the country, people have been cheering on essential healthcare workers as they navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic. For full coverage of on the novel coronavirus, go here.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
