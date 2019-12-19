Photos: Christmas concert at Begbie View Elementary

Begbie View Elementary had their annual Christmas concert on Dec. 18. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Elvis made an appearance on stage during the Christmas concert proceedings.
“To ski or not to ski?” was is the question posed by the actions of this student at his school’s Christmas concert.
This elementary grade class performs a song from the movie Love Actually.
One class song a song from Alvin and the Chipmunks. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Youngsters perform their rendition of a song made famous by Alvin And The Chipmunks.
Student concert MCs keep the school Christmas concerts moving along.

The three elementary schools recently had their Christmas concerts. The kids danced, dress up and belted tunes.

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
