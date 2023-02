Revelstoke Mayor Gary Sulz dropping the puck on Feb. 4. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke) A little friendly competition between the cops and the firefighters. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke) Setting up at the blue-line. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke) Setting up at the blue-line. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke)

The Revelstoke Firefighters took home the trophy this year in the annual Cops versus Firefighters fundraiser hockey game which took place at the Revelstoke Forum on Feb. 4.

The final score of the game was 7-5 in favour of the Firefighters.

All funds raised go to support the BC Burn Fund, Muscular Dystrophy Canada and Tree’s for Tots.

