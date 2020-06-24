Photos: Grade 12 celebration parade

There are 63 graduates this year. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) On June 23, between 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the new graduates lined up in their caps and gowns near Begbie View Elementary. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) The Grade 12 graduates head to their seats for the parade. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) The parade was lead by police, fire trucks and school buses. It was an out-and-back to/from Begbie View Elementary. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) The parade was lead by police, fire trucks and school buses. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Austyn Martens celebrates. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Many vehicles in the parade had photos mounted of the grads. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Many people had signs. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Austin Thomas. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Lowell Schmidt. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) The event took place outside Begbie View Elementary. In front of photo is Shea Bibby. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Oliver Corley and Caleb Martin. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Some dressed in costume. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Draden Williams. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Cameron McTaggart. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Proud folks carry signs of grads. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Isabella Mendonca. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Happy times. Matt Arnold grabs a balloon. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Superintendent Mike Hooker greets the parade. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Alexis Larsen. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Some cheerers. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) All in line. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) John Sidjak and Cohen Lussier. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Maya McDowell-Stupnikoff and Simi Luttrell (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Eden Thomas. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Kolibri Drobish. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) A goat mounted on a car’s hood. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Claire Lind (centre). (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) (Photo by Noeline Mostert) Oliver Corley and Caleb Martin. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Kobe Brunetti. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) All ages came to watch the parade. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Julia McKenzie. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Kaleb Prunkle in white. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Andy Pfeiffer, principal of Columbia Park Elementary. (Photo by Noeline Mostert) Andy Pfeiffer, principle of Columbia Park Elementary. (Photo by Noeline Mostert) Alexi Mostert. (Photo by Noeline Mostert) Other creatures came too. (Photo by Noeline Mostert) The line-up for the parade. (Photo by Noeline Mostert) Kobe Brunnetti on a monkey. (Photo by Noeline Mostert) Principal Greg Kenyon of Revelstoke Secondary School directing cars. (Photo by Noeline Mostert) Tossing caps. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Grade 12 managed to find a way to celebrate high school graduation, despite the pandemic.

On the evening of June 23, the new graduates lined up in their caps and gowns in front of Begbie View Elementary.

There were chairs and umbrellas, just in case the weather turned.

Revelstokians were invited to drive by the students and give them a honk and wave. Many vehicles were decorated with signs, photos and celebratory messages.

To take part in the parade, vehicles met at the library parking lot and volunteers directed them onto the parade route.

There was a steady line of traffic for over an hour, celebrating the new graduates.

Organizers said the event met guidelines for distancing set up by the province to make sure it was a safe event.

There were 63 graduates this year.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Revelstoke students describe life during pandemic

READ MORE: COVID-19: How Revelstoke schools are tackling the virtual classroom

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

@pointypeak701

liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.