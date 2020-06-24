Photos: Grade 12 celebration parade

Grade 12 managed to find a way to celebrate high school graduation, despite the pandemic.
On the evening of June 23, the new graduates lined up in their caps and gowns in front of Begbie View Elementary.
There were chairs and umbrellas, just in case the weather turned.
Revelstokians were invited to drive by the students and give them a honk and wave. Many vehicles were decorated with signs, photos and celebratory messages.
To take part in the parade, vehicles met at the library parking lot and volunteers directed them onto the parade route.
There was a steady line of traffic for over an hour, celebrating the new graduates.
Organizers said the event met guidelines for distancing set up by the province to make sure it was a safe event.
There were 63 graduates this year.
