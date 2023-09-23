PHOTOS: Hot rods, speedsters, and more on display at Kelowna’s Show N Shine

The second annual Show N Shine car show returned to downtown Kelowna on Saturday, Sept. 23. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) The second annual Show N Shine car show returned to downtown Kelowna on Saturday, Sept. 23. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) The second annual Show N Shine car show returned to downtown Kelowna on Saturday, Sept. 23. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) The second annual Show N Shine car show returned to downtown Kelowna on Saturday, Sept. 23. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) The second annual Show N Shine car show returned to downtown Kelowna on Saturday, Sept. 23. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) The second annual Show N Shine car show returned to downtown Kelowna on Saturday, Sept. 23. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) The second annual Show N Shine car show returned to downtown Kelowna on Saturday, Sept. 23. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) The second annual Show N Shine car show returned to downtown Kelowna on Saturday, Sept. 23. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) The second annual Show N Shine car show returned to downtown Kelowna on Saturday, Sept. 23. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) The second annual Show N Shine car show returned to downtown Kelowna on Saturday, Sept. 23. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) The second annual Show N Shine car show returned to downtown Kelowna on Saturday, Sept. 23. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) The second annual Show N Shine car show returned to downtown Kelowna on Saturday, Sept. 23. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) The second annual Show N Shine car show returned to downtown Kelowna on Saturday, Sept. 23. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) The second annual Show N Shine car show returned to downtown Kelowna on Saturday, Sept. 23. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) The second annual Show N Shine car show returned to downtown Kelowna on Saturday, Sept. 23. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) The second annual Show N Shine car show returned to downtown Kelowna on Saturday, Sept. 23. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) The second annual Show N Shine car show returned to downtown Kelowna on Saturday, Sept. 23. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) The second annual Show N Shine car show returned to downtown Kelowna on Saturday, Sept. 23. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) The second annual Show N Shine car show returned to downtown Kelowna on Saturday, Sept. 23. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) The second annual Show N Shine car show returned to downtown Kelowna on Saturday, Sept. 23. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

After being postponed because of the Grouse Complex of wildfires that hit the Central Okanagan in August, the annual Show N Shine event was on full display in downtown Kelowna on Saturday.

Many vehicles from modern to vintage, cruisers to hot rods and more were on display on Bernard Avenue for residents to take a look at, explore, and meet and greet with the vehicle owners.

The Sept. 23 event ran from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and fans were able to vote on which car was their favourite. Each car had a piece of paper with a QR code on it where people could scan and vote on the best overall car, the best import car, and the best domestic car.

This year, it hasn’t been announced yet when the winners will be recognized. Winners are going to receive a Show N Shine package.

On top of vehicles, some vendors also had tents and displays on Bernard as it was also Small Shop Saturday, an event to highlight local businesses and the importance of shopping local. Participating businesses set up sidewalk displays outside their shops and featured promotions, sales, and in-store events.

READ MORE: West Kelowna Warriors defeat Penticton on opening night as Europeans make instant impact

READ MORE: Cooler temperatures, rain helping crews at Peachland wildfire

Car ShowsKelownaOkanagan