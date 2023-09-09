PHOTOS: Local talent on display at 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk

Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Many local artists have their work on display at the 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk on Sept. 9 and 10. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

If anyone needs some new art for their home, Lake Country is the place to be this weekend.

The 30th annual Lake Country ArtWalk is taking place at George Elliot Secondary School (GESS), giving more than 200 local artists a chance to display and sale their work.

From scenic painting to animal portraits and wearable art-ware to beautiful kitchen bowls, there’s something for everyone at the two-day event, taking place on Saturday Sept. 9 and Sunday, the 10th.

On top of the art of display, the art of music is also at the event as local artists are providing live music throughout the two days. Storytelling is also part of the event, taking place in the GESS library, giving people a chance to tell their journey in an audio form.

When putting this event on every year, ArtWalk has two goals in mind, according to their website:

  • To support artists;
  • To provide meaningful and rich arts experiences for the general public.

The event is taking place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

READ MORE: A large truck of small comforts for international firefighters in West Kelowna

READ MORE: Regional District hosts kikinee festival in Kelowna to celebrate salmon spawning

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Artart exhibitKelownaLake CountryOkanagan

Previous story
Regional District hosts kikinee festival in Kelowna to celebrate salmon spawning

Just Posted

(Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)
PHOTOS: Third-annual horse camp in Revelstoke

Eight of the top mountain bike brands were out in Revelstoke at the BC Demo day as part of the Revelstoke Bikefest to give riders a chance to try out something new. (Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)
BC Demo Day at the Stoke Hotel in Revelstoke

A batch of riders make their way up the first stage of the Revelstoke Women’s Enduro. (Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Women’s Enduro gets rolling

Garry Pashe Jr. was killed after being shot by police in Revelstoke. (Facebook)
Sister confirms identity of man killed by Revelstoke RCMP