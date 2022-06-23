PHOTOS: Mama Mia celebrates opening night in the park

Mama Mia opened on June 22 at Queen Elizabeth Park. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) Mama Mia opened on June 22 at Queen Elizabeth Park. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) Mama Mia opened on June 22 at Queen Elizabeth Park. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) Mama Mia opened on June 22 at Queen Elizabeth Park. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) Mama Mia opened on June 22 at Queen Elizabeth Park. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

Flying Arrow Productions celebrated opening night of their production of Mama Mia in front of a large crowd at Queen Elizabeth Park on June 22.

This production is the first community musical in two years, and the first held at an outdoor venue according to Anita Hallewas, artistic director at Flying Arrow Productions.

The opening night production went off without a hitch thanks to the incredible cast of approximately 50, including actors and dancers, and the behind the scenes work of those who built the stage, worked the sound and lights, and all those who helped people in and out of the gates come showtime.

The show continues tonight through until June 28, with matinee (2 p.m.) as well as evening (7:30 p.m.) performances on Saturday (June 25) and Sunday (June 26).

Tickets are available at the gate and online. Dancing is encouraged for viewers to the sides of the stage, and the cast even danced with the crowd.

For more information on the show and how to get tickets, visit www.facebook.com/flyingarrowproductions.ca.

