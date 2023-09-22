PHOTOS: North Okanagan RCMP combine pleasure with work at IPE

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP constables Chelsey Valotaire (left) and Amanda Taylor take to horseback while working at the 2023 Interior Provincial Exhibition in Armstrong. (RCMP photo) They are a huge part of Canadiana, and a welcome presence at all North Okanagan events. Vernon North Okanagan RCMP constables Chelsey Valotaire (left) and Amanda Taylor were happy to spend time at the 2023 Interior Provincial Exhibition in Armstrong. (RCMP photo) Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Const. Donovan Warnes takes part in a basketball shooting game at the midway while working at the 2023 Interior Provincial Exhiibtion in Armstrong. (RCMP photo) Vernon North Okanagan RCMP constables Chelsey Valotaire (left) and Amanda Taylor engage in a sawing competition during the 2023 Interior Provincial Exhibition in Armstrong. (RCMP Photo) Vernon North Okanagan RCMP constables Amanda Taylor (left) and Chelsey Valotaire were part of the police presence during the 2023 Interior Provincial Exhibition in Armstrong. (RCMP Photo)

Sawing logs. Shooting hoops. Maybe they snuck in a horse blanket.

Who says police officers can’t have fun on their jobs?

The community of Armstrong had a strong representation from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP detachment during the recent Interior Provincial Exhibition Aug. 30-Sept. 3.

Constables Chelsey Valotaire, Amanda Taylor and Donovan Warnes participated in various activities, strengthening the bond between their community and the local RCMP.

“These moments where our officers can engage directly with the community are invaluable,” said Cpl. James Grandy, spokesperson for the Southeast District RCMP. “It’s about building trust, and fostering a sense of camaraderie with the residents we serve.”

Valotaire and Taylor showcased their equestrian skills by riding horses, capturing the attention of many attendees.

“Their display served as a reminder of the RCMP’s historical connection with horseback riding, a tradition that’s been a significant part of the RCMP heritage,” said Grandy.

The duo also took part in a lumberjack sawing competition.

Meanwhile, Warnes took a break from his regular duties to shoot some hoops at a midway basketball game.

“His participation added a touch of fun and light-heartedness to the event, emphasizing the human side of our officers,” said Grandy.

