The dog agility show came to Vernon Saturday with an open house at the Dog ‘O’ Pogo Agility Association facility. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)

PHOTOS: Okanagan dogs impress

Dogs of all shapes and sizes were put to the test at Dog ‘O’ Pogo Agility Association facility

The North Okanagan got a sneak peek at some tricks from four-legged friends on the weekend.

The Dog ‘O’ Pogo Agility Association hosted an open house on Saturday, April 6.

Dogs of all shapes and sizes were put to the test in Nosework, Rally Obedience, and Agility.

The event drew a number of spectators.

PHOTOS: Okanagan dogs impress

Dogs of all shapes and sizes were put to the test at Dog 'O' Pogo Agility Association facility

