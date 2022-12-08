Photos: Pet goats go for a stroll in downtown Penticton

A pair of goats were brought to downtown Penticton by a man from Summerland on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 7.
A pair of goats were brought to downtown Penticton by a man from Summerland on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 7.
A pair of goats were brought to downtown Penticton by a man from Summerland on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 7.A pair of goats were brought to downtown Penticton by a man from Summerland on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 7.

Not everyone seems to be bothered by the cold weather in Penticton — just ask the goats seen strolling through downtown Penticton recently.

Led by the calming hand of their owner, a pair of what appeared to be well-trained goats took a tour of the city’s downtown core on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 7.

The man, who claims to own the goats at his residence in Summerland, could be seen in the 500-block of Main Street enjoying the brisk December air in the Peach City with his two companions.

Neither of the animals had collars or leashes but seemed well trained.

Business owners and local residents in the area greeted the man and his curious-looking goats, who embraced their short stay in the South Okanagan city by walking down Main Street.

READ MORE: Goat finds family with herd of deer

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

CommunityGoatPenticton

Previous story
Benefits brighten young Armstrong woman’s life with prosthetic

Just Posted

Lynn Gagnon trains dogs in Revelstoke through her business Stoked Dogs. (Contributed)
Figuring out Fido: Getting through the holiday season with your dog

Opening day is right around the corner. (Kicking Horse Resort)
Kicking Horse Mountain Resort opens Dec.9

(@GWR/Twitter)
Morning Start: Eating an airplane

Photos of the 14 women who were murdered in the Montreal massacre were presented on a table, with roses laid in front of them during the ceremony. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Raise your voice: Revelstoke remembers victims and raises awareness of gender-based violence