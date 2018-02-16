Sam Aiden serves a traditional Syrian dish he prepared to Bill Shuttleworth and Beth Purser at the potluck hosted by Revelstoke for Refugees on Friday night at the United Church. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

PHOTOS: Potluck welcomes Syrian refugee to Revelstoke

Revelstoke for Refugees hosted a potluck at the United Church on Friday night to welcome Sam Aiden to town

Though the United Church regularly hosts events, there was something different in the air on Friday night. The smell of lentils, rice, caramelized onions, sliced pine nuts and cumin, filled the basement of the eighty year old church on Mackenzie Avenue.

Those ingredients were part of Sam Aiden’s childhood, who arrived in Revelstoke from Lebanon in December, and cooked a traditional Syrian dish called mujadara for about 30 people who attended a potluck organized by Revelstoke for Refugees. The dish is regularly prepared for large gatherings in Syria.

Though Aiden is the star of the evening, he is humble. After cooking for the about 30 people in attendance, he also does the dishes. He says it makes him happy just to be able to share some of his culture with those in attendance.

“It just makes me happy to be able to share,” says Aiden with a cheerful smirk as he washes dishes.

The potluck was organized by Revelstoke for Refugees, who were responsible for helping organize the logistics of Sam’s arrival in Canada. Brodie Johnson, a member of the Revelstoke for Refugees standing committee, says the evening was about officially welcoming Aiden to Revelstoke.

“We just really wanted to put on an event to officially welcome Sam to the community and give folks an opportunity to meet Sam who may not have had the chance,” says Johnson after enjoying some mujadara.

Aiden regularly volunteers his time at the United Church’s soup and a smile on Mondays.

 

Sam Aiden serves mujadara to Beth Purser, who is on the Revelstoke for Refugees Standing Committee. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Aiden serves his dish to Lorna, who was a teacher in Revelstoke for years. Tonight she enjoyed her evening at the United Church and said she was grateful to enjoy some of Aiden’s food and culture. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Attendees wait in line patiently to try some of the traditional dish Aiden prepared. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Rob Buchanan, Matt Kieller and Bekah McLeod enjoy some mujadara Friday night in the basement of the United Church on Mackenzie Avenue. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

A middle eastern inspired dish that was brought by one of the attendees to share with those in attendance. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Aiden regularly volunteers his time at the United Church’s soup and a smile on Mondays. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Previous story
What’s happening

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Potluck welcomes Syrian refugee to Revelstoke

Revelstoke for Refugees hosted a potluck at the United Church on Friday night to welcome Sam Aiden to town

Interior Health CEO to retire in October

Chris Mazurkewich will step down after three years leading IH

Update: Heavy snowfall warning for Okanagan, Shuswap and mountain highways

A lot of snow and cold weather is on its way, according to Environment Canada

The Revelstoke Coffee House returns on Feb. 24

Vernon based folk duo vonReason will be headlining

UPDATE: following MVI 46km east of Revelstoke highway is clear

DriveBC reports compact snow and slippery sections

VIDEO: Couples tie the knot on top of Mount Mackenzie

Free weddings and vow renewals offered by Revelstoke Mountain Resort on Valentine’s Day

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

RCMP member challenges court to prevent further disciplinary action

RCMP member launches appeal to avoid new hearing over alleged harassment

Port of Vancouver program examines impact of marine noise on local whales

Man-made noises can interfere with orcas’ ability to hunt and communicate with other pod members

Patrick Brown enters Ontario Tory leadership race

Despite sexual misconduct allegations Brown believes he is the right choice for the PC party

Kripps competing in two-man bobsleigh event

Summerland athlete has competed in two days of training heats in PyeongChang

Outgoing BCFGA president passes torch of leadership

Fred Steele optimistic about future for Okanagan fruit growing industry

Preparation key for backcountry outings

Snowpack levels “complex” in many B.C. backcountry recreation areas

Federal NDP kick off convention with harassment apology

Delegates learn NDP’s budget fell from $18 million in 2015 to $6 million the last two years

Most Read